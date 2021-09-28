ParshipMeet Group Adds Hornet as New Livestreaming Partner

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParshipMeet Group, a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, today announced that it has enabled the launch of livestreaming video on Hornet through its vPaaS (video Platform as a Service) solution. Hornet, known as the world’s queer social network, has over 35 million diverse members as part of its community.

“ We continue to break new ground with our livestreaming video vPaaS solution,” said Geoff Cook, Co-CEO of ParshipMeet Group. “ We make it easy for publishers to engage their audience with livestreaming video while monetizing via the Creator Economy.

“ Our vPaaS solution delivers not only livestreaming video, but also the creator management, gamification, and moderation, dramatically reducing expense and accelerating monetization. vPaaS provides a new solution to enable companies to grow revenue while enhancing their users’ experience. Now powering 10 apps, our livestreaming video solution has proven successful to a diverse set of customers. We look forward to bringing live video to the Hornet community and expanding our vPaaS footprint to more communities globally.”

“ Queer influencers now have even more ways to authentically express themselves by going live with their talents, their ideas, and their dreams,” says Christof Wittig, co-founder and CEO at Hornet Networks. “ Our users have been waiting for this feature, and we’re super excited to finally ship Hornet Live and to offer a huge new revenue opportunity to queer influencers, while never compromising the safety and authenticity of LGBTQ people around the world.”

About ParshipMeet Group

ParshipMeet Group is an international market leader in online dating. With its uniquely diverse business approach, the company covers the whole spectrum of the online dating market, ranging from social dating with a strong entertainment component based on live video streaming, to serious matchmaking. ParshipMeet Group’s brand portfolio consists of internationally successful and established brands with complementary strengths. Social dating and entertainment apps MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, GROWLr, and LOVOO focus on social connections, entertainment, and community. Matchmaking services such as eharmony or European-based Parship use scientific methods to help people find their partner for a compatible, happy long-term relationship. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company currently employs a workforce of more than 1,100 in eight offices worldwide. www.parshipmeet.com

About Hornet

Hornet is the world’s queer social network with over 35 million diverse users, providing a community home base that is available anytime, anywhere. Amplifying the radical, affirmative power of the queer community with cutting-edge technology, users feel comfortable sharing their experiences with friends who understand and validate their life. To find out more, please visit: hornet.com.