SAN-EN NEOPHOENIX’s Thirdy Ravena to Continue as Project Ambassador

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mandom Corporation, headquartered in Osaka, Ken Nishimura, Representative Director and President Executive Officer, hereafter referred to as Mandom, and its growing GATSBY brand of cosmetics for young men, launched the GATSBY GLOBAL CHALLENGERS project, hereafter, GGLC, as a way to bring courage and energy to the people of Asia during this time of pandemic, working with young athletes active on the global stage. Mandom reports that a decision has been reached to re-engage with Thirdy Ravena, a player for the SAN-EN NEOPHOENIX B League basketball team, as the GGLC project ambassador.

The GATSBY GLOBAL CHALLENGERS (GGLC)

The growing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to hit sports hard, but we also continue to believe that sport not only brings the hope of energy and excitement to people, it also possesses an embodiment of the strength needed to overcome challenges.

GATSBY, a brand that has grown in the twelve countries and regions of Asia, and which has continued to be there for young men, wholeheartedly supports not only athletes who leave their homes to compete within sports with both passion and pride, as well as the teams who have chosen those athletes. The GGLC project in 2020 was begun to bring courage and energy to the people of Asia for the EMPOWER ASIA message.

With no clear end to the pandemic in sight, it is time to double down on our efforts and amplify Mandom’s message to the people of Asia. Mandom’s top partnership agreement with SAN-EN NEOPHOENIX has been renewed, and Thirdy Ravena will continue to serve as our project ambassador. The Philippines, where Thirdy is from, not only represents growth of the GATSBY, but this country was its first market, back in 1958, where Mandom began its overseas growth. Mandom’s hope is that this project will be a sense of optimism not only to young men but to all of the people of Asia.

Collaborations with SAN-EN NEOPHOENIX and with Thirdy Ravena

1. Renewed Top Partnership Agreement with SAN-EN NEOPHOENIX

The top partnership agreement with SAN-EN NEOPHOENIX has been renewed and the supporting message, EMPOWER ASIA, used to encourage the people of Asia during the pandemic last year for the first time in the B League, will be used as logos on away uniforms in the 2021–2022 season.

2. Live Streaming on Social Media

Thirdy, together with guests with whom he has a deep connection, will talk together for viewers about games, the passion for basketball, and his mental state in the context of the challenges he faces when playing so far from home.

3. Games Sponsored by EMPOWER ASIA by GATSBY

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, and Sunday, April 24, 2022, the 33rd matchup of the B League’s 2021–2022 season will take place between the SAN-EN NEOPHOENIX and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at the Toyohashi City Sports Center. The games will be presented by EMPOWER ASIA by GATSBY, with original events in the planning for those games as well.

Note: Details will be posted to the official website and to social media accounts when decisions are made.

The policy schedule and content details are to be determined, and content may change.

Profile for Thirdy Ravena

Thirdy is the first Asian Player Quota pick for the B League and possesses physical skills and stamina levels that are off the charts. He attended the renowned Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippines, where he stood out for three years running as a most valuable player.

Jersey Number: 0

Position: Shooting Guard

Birthplace: Philippines

Birthdate: December 17, 1996

Height: 189 cm (6.2 feet)

Weight: 93 kg (205 pounds)

From the player:

To begin with, I have to say how grateful I am to the Mandom Family for asking to work with me again this season. Last season wasn’t a particularly winning one for me, but I was so happy to see how resilient everyone has been in the face of COVID-19. I think the reason for this can be entirely credited to Mandom for the way they emphasize sports and EMPOWER not only within Japan but across all of Asia. I want to play even harder and win more games so I can help them fulfill their mission this year as well. And I want more people to get excited about games too.

SAN-EN NEOPHOENIX: https://www.neophoenix.jp/