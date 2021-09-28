Fresh Thyme Market Stocks Lucky Jack Coffee Nitro Cold Brew Oatmilk Lattes

Known for ready-to-drink cold brews and cold brew concentrates, Lucky Jack Coffee recently launched ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew Oatmilk Lattes, which combines sustainable small-batch cold brew and healthy ingredients with a blend of smooth oat milk. To offer a great tasting, healthy cold brew for on-the-go consumers, Fresh Thyme Market has stocked the Mocha and Golden Milk + Turmeric flavors. The Mocha is a delicious cold brew latte that offers a deep flavor that can only be created through the steeping process and provides a punch of caffeine. Health-conscious consumers love the Golden Milk + Turmeric Oatmilk Latte, a drink that offers everything in one tasty coffee: plant-based, infused with superfoods and functional ingredients that tap into the latest health and wellness trends. Certified organic, gluten-free, nut-free, and kosher, each 7.5 fl. oz. can packs 130 mg of organic caffeine per serving, and just 80 calories or less, with no more than 5 grams of sugar. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh Thyme Market, a full-service specialty retailer with stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, brings people real food at real affordable prices and is now offering Lucky Jack Coffee Nitro Cold Brew Oatmilk Lattes.

As an independent sustainable coffee company focused on organic small batch and hand-crafted coffee, Lucky Jack’s mission is aligned with Fresh Thyme Market’s focus on real, honest, affordable goodness for real people.

Lucky Jack, known for ready-to-drink cold brews and multi-serve cold brew concentrates expanded its product offering this spring to include Nitro Cold Brew Oatmilk Lattes, the company’s first canned beverage offering. Certified organic, gluten-free, nut-free, and kosher, the new Lucky Jack lattes combine functional coffee, plant-based ingredients, and organic, small batch-roasted beans with a blend of smooth oat milk.

Fresh Thyme Market has stocked two flavors, Mocha and Golden Milk + Turmeric, which includes a blend of cinnamon and turmeric, two functional ingredients that offer major benefits thanks to powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

“We want to give consumers an organic, ready-to-drink nitro cold brew that they can count on to deliver a jolt of caffeine and healthy ingredients along with great taste,” says Lucky Jack Coffee VP of Sales Bryan Hogsett. “The lattes are a great drink for Fresh Thyme Market’s customers who want a beverage to support a healthier lifestyle with a dairy-free option.”

Each 7.5 fl. oz. can packs a punch with 130 mg of organic caffeine per serving, just 80 calories, only 5gs of sugar and low total fat content. Lucky Jack’s Nitro Cold Brew Lattes are best served cold, or over ice.

The suggested retail price is $3.49 per can or $29.99 for a 12-pack of 7.5 oz cans.

About Lucky Jack Coffee: Lucky Jack was founded by legendary Southern California roaster Richard Karno in 2013 as a way to make delicious organic coffee more readily accessible for people everywhere. All of the coffee drinks — cold brew concentrate, nitrogen-infused cold brews, and brand-new cold brew nitro lattes — are roasted in small batches and made with top-notch ingredients. Lucky Jack is dedicated to respecting the health and wellbeing of consumers, the environment, and the coffee farmers. www.luckyjackcoffee.com

About Fresh Thyme Market: Fresh Thyme Market was born from a genuine desire to help people get real and live better and healthier lives. As people make the shift towards a safer, more intentional, sustainable lifestyle, we cut through the conflicting, unreliable, and constantly changing information to provide real healthy solutions with tangible benefits. We bring people real food at real affordable prices to become a trusted resource in the community. With an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey and provide them with what they need to make living better a better sourced, better tasting reality. www.freshthyme.com