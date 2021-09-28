Tallgrass Energy Enters Agreement with Project Canary to Create the Nation’s First Certified Interstate Natural Gas Transmission System.

LEAWOOD, Kan. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A multi-year partnership announced today between Tallgrass Energy and Project Canary would make Tallgrass’ Rockies Express Pipeline (REX) the first interstate natural gas transmission pipeline in the United States to receive a comprehensive and independent environmental assessment and certification from Project Canary. The certification standards will be focused on environmental stewardship, operational excellence and real-time emissions detection and monitoring.

Agreement highlights:

REX will seek operational and emissions certification through independent third-party Project Canary

REX will be the first pipeline to implement real-time emissions detection and monitoring across all of its compressor stations

REX will be the first pipeline to differentiate carbon neutral transportation capacity for its customers across its large footprint, enabling the continued evolution of certified carbon neutral gas services across the nation.

The long-term objectives of the partnership will enable the midstream sector to certify carbon neutral gas transportation capacity and enable tip-to-tip certification and tracking of gas molecules, including responsibly sourced and renewable natural gas to markets seeking to meet new low carbon goals

The engagement will enable the creation of a standardized certification process for pipeline transmission and storage segments

Colorado School of Mines will partner with Project Canary to review and validate data

“This first-of-its kind engagement underscores the critical importance of natural gas transmission systems in the energy transition,” said Tallgrass President Matthew (Matt) Sheehy. “Customers want assurances that natural gas is produced responsibly and being transported via low emissions pipeline systems. This agreement with Project Canary validates Tallgrass’ commitment to being a leader in sustainability and will allow REX to measure, manage and mitigate its direct emissions, leading the way to a sustainable future for interstate pipelines by enabling them, in time, to achieve net-zero emissions.”

REX is one of the country’s largest natural gas header systems, with a total capacity of more than 4.4 bcf/d. As a bidirectional pipeline, REX allows access to Midwestern markets from key producing basins in the Rockies and Appalachia. To validate the agreement’s environmental stewardship and operational excellence criteria, Project Canary will install real-time monitoring devices to measure and quantify emissions across REX’s 22 compressor station sites, spanning more than 1,700 miles. As a result, REX will dedicate specific capacity to moving certified responsibly sourced gas from Appalachian producers to markets in the Midwest.

“Actual real-time detection of fugitive methane emissions across the natural gas supply chain is the only way for the industry to truly know and improve what’s happening within their operations and help mitigate climate change,” said Project Canary CEO and Co-Founder Chris Romer. “A differentiated market has emerged valuing certified responsibly sourced gas transmission and production. With their commitment to independent certification and real-time emissions monitoring on a leading interstate natural gas transmission system, Tallgrass is raising the standard for environmental excellence in their sector.”

The Project Canary Midstream Certification process is expected to begin in Q4 2021 and be completed by mid-2022. REX anticipates engaging shippers, end users of natural gas and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in discussions to address the benefits of its differentiated level of service.

Project Canary, a leading provider of granular science and engineering-based ESG data and analytics – and independent energy sector certification programs – will quantify emissions data, track progress and certify Tallgrass’ operational and environmental performance. The Payne Institute at the Colorado School of Mines will partner with Project Canary to assess and review data in the process.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass is a leading energy infrastructure company committed to safely, reliably and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel homes and businesses and enable quality of life. We are committed to being at the forefront of efforts to decarbonize our world. Visit Tallgrassenergy.com to learn more.

About Project Canary

Project Canary delivers trusted and reliable, independent energy ESG data. They are the leaders in the certification of responsible operations throughout the energy value chain and provide measurement-based emission profiles via continuous monitoring technology. Their work helps identify the most responsible energy supply chain operators. Project Canary Certification is the leader in energy sector operational certification and real-time emissions monitoring. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary’s team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named “Best for the World 2021” B Corp. Visit projectcanary.com to learn more.