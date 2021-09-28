BioDerm Inc. Steps Up Support for AAHomecare as a Corporate Partner

LARGO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioDerm, Inc. is proud to announce becoming a Corporate Partner of AAHomecare. Gaet Tyranski, BioDerm’s President & CEO, said, “As a member of AAHomecare for over five years, BioDerm has benefited from the unparalleled HME industry legislative advocacy and industry education that AAHomecare offers. The support from organizing industry conferences to carrying out legislative initiatives in Washington that produce tangible results for members and non-members alike is incredible, as is the camaraderie developed with industry peers.”

Tom Ryan, AAHomecare’s President & CEO, said, “We greatly appreciate BioDerm’s membership in AAHomecare and their involvement in HME policy and advocacy, including their strong contributions as a part of our Medical Supplies Council. In stepping up to the Corporate Partner level, BioDerm is demonstrating their commitment to securing better public policy outcomes for HME, to the benefit to our entire industry and the patients we serve. It’s gratifying to see a leading company like BioDerm endorsing AAHomecare’s work by providing additional resources to support our mission, and we’re determined to make sure we deliver a strong return on their investment.”

About BioDerm

Headquartered in Largo, Florida, BioDerm is a leading provider of disposable medical devices and wound care supplies to patients with chronic conditions. BioDerm manufactures proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection, challenging accepted inferior standards of care by creating products that reduce infection rates, add comfort and reliability, and vastly improve quality of life. BioDerm’s flagship products for male urinary incontinence are Men’s Liberty for the home setting and Men’s Liberty Acute for in-patient settings. Other products include CathGrip for securement and BioPlus and FreeDerm for skin protection.

Wound Care Resources (“WCR”), a subsidiary of BioDerm, provides infection control products and other wound management supplies to patients with ventricular assist devices (VADs) installed due to heart failure, as well as other conditions.

For more information on BioDerm's line of products visit www.bioderminc.com.