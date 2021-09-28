Aspen Glenwood MLS Selects Remine Pro as a Member Benefit

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Aspen Glenwood MLS selected the fully featured Remine Pro as a complimentary member benefit for their more than 900 valued subscribers in the Central Colorado area.

Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data into the hands of real estate professionals. This innovative tool brings together MLS, public, and people records to increase agent productivity and broker business.

“Our partnership with Remine will allow us to bring best in class technology to our members in Central Colorado,” said Suzanne Frazier, CEO of Aspen Glenwood MLS. “The features included with Remine Pro furthers our goal to provide Aspen Glenwood MLS customers with the most auspicious tools to create a seamless real estate transaction that will help their businesses succeed.”

“We are excited to offer Remine Pro to Aspen Glenwood MLS members,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “We continuously strive to partner with MLSs like Aspen Glenwood MLS to provide industry-transforming technology that powers the businesses of real estate professionals through strategic workflows.”

Remine Pro will be available to Aspen Glenwood MLS members Q3 2021.

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US over 1 million real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and PropTech Breakthrough's “Residential Data Management Platform of the Year.”

About Aspen Glenwood MLS

The Aspen Glenwood MLS is a regional MLS located in central Colorado and owned by two associations, the Aspen Board of Realtors® and the Glenwood Springs Association of Realtors®. On our site you may find Realtors®, real estate offices and the most up to date listings and local information from Aspen to Glenwood Springs and beyond. Our membership is currently at 300 offices with over 900 individual members.