Massive Bio, Inc. to Partner With TheSocialMedwork to Help Cancer Patients Find Clinical Trials, Improve Health Outcomes and Accelerate the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health Solutions in Oncology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio today announced it has entered a partnership with TheSocialMedwork to increase clinical trial and real-world evidence research participation for cancer patients. This collaboration will bolster Massive Bio’s abilities to reach out to more cancer patients globally in need of clinical trials, and will provide TheSocialMedwork with new ways to help their members fight cancer, at no cost and at scale using Massive Bio’s SYNERGY-AI clinical trial matching solution. “This partnership between Massive Bio and TheSocialMedwork provides the patients with a best-in-class search and navigation tool to effectively guide thousands of patients to new treatments and clinical trials, at the click of a button from their computer or mobile phone,” stated Selin Kurnaz, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio.

Massive Bio (https://massivebio.com) is known in the healthcare industry for its SYNERGY-Artificial Intelligence (AI) clinical trial matching solution, as well as its Virtual Tumor Board. Massive Bio is a leader in AI-enabled patient-centric clinical trial enrollment whose mission is to provide cancer patients access to clinical trials regardless of their location or financial situation. “We are very excited for our partnership with TheSocialMedwork,” stated Selin Kurnaz.

TheSocialMedwork (https://thesocialmedwork.com) is a leading search engine and access platform for latest medicines and was founded by experienced social healthcare innovator Sjaak Vink, amongst others with a goal of all patients around the globe to have equal and fair access to the latest and best health innovations. Over a million patients made use of TheSocialMedwork’s search engine last year. “Teaming up with Massive Bio to provide cancer patients with more access to clinical trials is an exciting development for both of our companies. Our partnership brings together an unprecedented search and access platform to connect cancer patients to treatments that are right for them, no matter their location,” said Sjaak Vink, CEO of TheSocialMedwork.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio's (https://massivebio.com) mission is to provide access to clinical trials for every cancer patient regardless of his/her location and/or financial ability. Massive Bio’s AI-driven platform connects cancer patients and their oncologists to bio-pharmaceutical clinical trials yielding profound improvement in access and match rates, thus leading to faster drug development timelines, and creating a novel oncology data ecosystem for improved protocol design and real-world insights. Massive Bio controls the patient enrollment value chain starting with patient identification, followed by AI-based virtual pre-screening outside the site and resolving any registration or recruitment issues for clinical trial enrollment. While improving cancer patients lives, Massive Bio serves nearly two dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and providers. Oncology dedicated patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data services and AI-based scaled trial pre-screening services are provided to its enterprise customers. Massive Bio was founded in 2015, is headquartered in NYC, and is privately funded by strategic and financial investors. For more information, visit Massive Bio’s website or contact support@massivebio.com.

Massive Bio has also been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop and characterize its Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS) Federal under SBIR Contract No. 75N91020C00016.

About TheSocialMedwork

TheSocialMedwork (https://thesocialmedwork.com) is a social impact enterprise that believes in Health, Freedom and Opportunity. TheSocialMedwork helps people around the world find and access the latest medicines not available in their countries as a search engine and independent medicines intermediary access platform. To date, patients from over 90 countries have been supported with access to thousands of innovative life improving medicines.

TheSocialMedwork believes individuals have the right to freedom of access when it comes to health and are committed to empowering patients and physicians to make well informed treatments decisions that are not restricted by who you are or where you live. With every patient TheSocialMedwork serves, a flag illuminates the gaps in access for regulators, manufacturers, and health systems so they can contribute, improve their own processes and more effectively serve everyone in need. TheSocialMedwork, headquartered in Amsterdam, was founded in 2015 and is funded by impact investors, amongst which Esther Dyson and Jamie Heywood.

For further information, visit TheSocialMedwork’s website or contact support@thesocialmedwork.com.