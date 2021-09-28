RealWear and Autodesk Break New Ground With Assisted Reality Construction Project Management Solution

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealWear, the world’s leading provider of assisted reality solutions for frontline industrial workers, today announced that Autodesk and RealWear have successfully collaborated to integrate Autodesk Construction Cloud® with RealWear’s flagship HMT-1 assisted reality hands-free HMT-1 device. Global construction company Permasteelisa is adopting the solution for its teams.

“Running BIM 360 on a RealWear device will be a gamechanger, keeping us on the cutting edge of technology and innovation,” said Gordon Earle, Group Operations Executive, Permasteelisa Group. “We are excited to deploy the devices to empower and retain our best workers by outfitting them with a full solution that will make them safer and more productive, delivered by two of the leading technology players in the field.”

Permasteelisa Group, owned by Atlas Holdings, is a global leader in the engineering, project management, manufacture, installation and after-sales services of architectural envelopes. Among Permasteelisa Group’s achievements, some of the most prestigious contemporary architectural works in the world were led by the firm, including the Sydney Opera House, Eight Spruce in lower Manhattan, The Shard, the Guggenheim Museum, and Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA.

The RealWear HMT-1 device is the leading ruggedized head-mounted assisted reality wearable, giving construction workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. RealWear devices are compatible with worker Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and feature the category’s only “full shift” hot-swappable battery.

The BIM 360 platform for construction project management helps project teams stay on-time and on-budget by giving teams access to the latest version of all project information in a single app – anytime, anywhere. Now, by connecting a RealWear assisted reality device with BIM 360, teams can more easily access the information they need, saving time, lowering risk, and reducing rework and errors.

With the joint solution, construction teams can now have hands-free access to project documents, plans, and models; they can execute construction quality, safety, and project control workflows from their RealWear device running the new BIM 360 app for RealWear. Workers can pull up and control BIM 360 on the RealWear hands-free device using simple voice commands while maintaining full situational awareness and keeping their hands unoccupied for work. Traditional document or tablet-based workflow management solutions require workers to either hold a clipboard or, at times, remove their PPE gloves to operate a tablet’s touch screen. Construction teams can snap a RealWear device to their hard hats and view a micro-display that views like a 7” tablet without obstructing their view. They can use voice commands to take HD photos using the RealWear device’s innovative front-facing camera.

“Connecting people to their jobs and each other is essential in today’s digital economy. We’re excited about teaming up with Autodesk to enhance worker productivity and safety with assisted reality,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer, RealWear. “This integration will accelerate the digital transformation of the construction market, empowering frontline workers with a human-centered, assisted reality wearable that allows them to reach their full potential, while protecting their safety.”

“It’s no secret that construction is labor intensive,” said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “The BIM 360 and RealWear integration delivers one jobsite simplification that enables construction teams to remain focused on the task at hand so they can work smarter and more safely.”

About RealWear

RealWear® is the world’s leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear give these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. Workers use voice-controlled commands – even in high noise environments – to collaborate with remote experts or navigate through workflows. RealWear is fully compatible with worker PPE, purpose-built for industry and enterprise, and features the only “all shift” battery. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers, including Shell, Goodyear, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and BMW, who have used it to improve workplace safety while delivering unprecedented ROI.

RealWear is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington in the United States, with local offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and Japan, along with a new customer experience center in Dubai. RealWear’s number one position was further strengthened with triple (3X) year-over-year growth in 2020. The company has shipped wearable devices to more than 3,000 unique enterprise customers worldwide in a range of industries, including Energy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Telecommunications.

