U.S. Government Awards Citadel Defense Multiple Contracts for New Drone and Pilot Location Solution

Titan Drone Finder (Titan DF) was designed and developed alongside operators to meet critical CUAS mission requirements from the U.S. Military and Government. This is the latest product to be added to Citadel's family of CUAS solutions. Contact info@dronecitadel.com to learn more. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citadel Defense has been awarded three new counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS) contracts from the U.S. Government for their newest product, Titan Drone Finder (Titan DF). Developed alongside servicemen and servicewomen, the new Titan DF solution allows operators to locate the drone, track the flight path, and autonomously neutralize threats that cross a user-defined alert zone.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense said, “We take every measure to compress the time and space required for operators to make a decision and take action against a threat in their airspace.”

Citadel’s rapidly growing family of Titan CUAS systems has industry-transforming automation that creates a distinct operational advantage for servicemen and servicewomen on the front lines. When defending against swarms and difficult-to-detect threats, AI-powered combat systems like Titan allow operators to identify and terminate enemy UAS threats with unmatched speed, accuracy, and reliability.

“Machines can perceive, decide, and act more quickly and accurately than humans in complex environments. Citadel solutions autonomously clear the airspace of UAS threats, keeping servicemen and servicewomen available for other important tasks in high-risk and resource-constrained environments,” explained Williams.

Results from recent government-sponsored CUAS evaluations accelerated the contract awards. Matt England, Chief Growth Officer at Citadel said, “In deployment overseas and in the U.S., users of Titan continue to unilaterally confirm the system outperforms competing Radio Frequency CUAS capabilities at Fixed, Mobile, and in Dismounted operations – all at a lower cost that enables scaling of Force Protection where it is needed.”

The company has expanded their Application Programming Interface (API), making drone and pilot location data accessible for layered defense systems and multiple command and control systems deployed across the military and government.

ABOUT CITADEL DEFENSE:

Citadel Defense is a high growth technology company that builds game-changing security solutions for military, government, and commercial customers. Citadel technology helps customers make better, smarter, faster decisions that save lives. The company’s flagship counter drone solution combines the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and adaptive countermeasures in order to autonomously protect servicemen and servicewomen on the front lines from weaponized unmanned systems. Citadel’s Titan technology is trusted by dozens of customers including, U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard. Visit www.dronecitadel.com to learn more.