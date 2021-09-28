Mambu and ModusBox Partner to Accelerate Digital Modernization and Improve Access to Data for Financial Institutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ModusBox is pleased to announce its partnership with Mambu - the Global Fintech Platform. The partnership will support the next generation of financial institutions to challenge the status quo. Mambu and ModusBox bring a combination of local and global experiences and assets to the US market. They will continue to expand their collaboration by integrating Mambu into PortX - ModusBox’s integration platform and connectors for financial institutions.

Mambu’s SaaS, API-first, composable model, allowed ModusBox to establish and fully test the connection to a pilot network in a matter of hours. This speed and access will help any financial institution gain the agility to develop best-in-class experiences and successfully compete in the market.

"We are excited to partner with Mambu because we believe the composable banking model is a critical component of enabling all types of financial institutions, from MFIs to commercial banks, to have a financially inclusive strategy,” said David Wexler, CEO of ModusBox. “The key to true financial inclusion is focusing on the service that the client receives, not the service that financial institutions intend to provide. That’s exactly where Mambu and ModusBox are focused.”

“This partnership elevates our clients’ capabilities to build custom experiences from Mambu’s diverse ecosystem of fintech partners,” said Johanna Pugh, Managing Director NAM at Mambu. “ModusBox’s SaaS-based, cloud-native integration tools align perfectly with the Mambu platform both technically and from a financially inclusive perspective. We are excited to deliver that value to our clients, partners, and prospects.”

