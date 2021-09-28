Forward Greens Releases New Products, Now Available in Safeway and Albertsons Stores

Vancouver-based indoor farm, Forward Greens, today announces a new 11-product lineup of microgreens, salad greens and baby greens, now available in Safeway and Albertsons stores across Oregon and SW Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vancouver-based indoor farm, Forward Greens, today announces a new 11-product lineup of microgreens, salad greens and baby greens, now available in Safeway and Albertsons stores across Oregon and SW Washington. Salad greens, a combination of baby greens and microgreens, is a new addition to Forward Greens. All of the new products are a fun mix of texture, flavor and color for a more unique eating sensation, delivered from our local farm to market for peak freshness.

“We’re excited to expand our selection of greens as more consumers fall in love with their flavor and texture, in addition to their many health benefits,” says Forward Greens founder and CEO Ken Kaneko. “Introducing Forward Greens to a larger market like Safeway has been a goal of ours, as we want more people to have access to our greens in stores that are conveniently located close to where they live.”

New Forward Greens blends include those like Kraveable Kale Blend (baby kale and red mustard microgreens), Fantastic Frill Blend (baby red and green frilled leaves, red mustard, mizuna and kale microgreens) and Micro Kale (kale microgreens).

"Life happens around food, and Safeway Albertsons is thrilled to partner with Forward Greens to offer one more way our customers can experience healthy, local, and convenient food," says James Molamphy, Produce Sales Manager, Portland Division Safeway Albertsons.

Grown indoors in Vancouver, Wash., Forward Greens uses 95 percent less water and 97 percent less land than outdoor agriculture, and no pesticides ever. With 11 products now available, each is grown on-site at Forward Greens from non-GMO seeds. As a good source of vitamins and nutrients, they’re great to eat on their own or as part of your favorite recipes — for the creative cook or as a kid-friendly pick.

For more information about Forward Greens, and where to find their greens, visit forwardgreens.com.

About Forward Greens

Forward Greens is a local indoor farm organized around environmental best practices and growing the cleanest, freshest-tasting greens possible. Sustainable indoor farming practices use 95 percent less water and 97 percent less land than outdoor agriculture, with zero pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. Forward Greens’ varieties are grown on-site from non-GMO seeds, with a simple recipe of air, water, light, and care — for farm to table freshness. Founded locally and based in Vancouver, Wash., Forward Greens has been operating since 2018, and is currently available at Oregon and SW Washington Safeway and Albertsons stores, along with local stores, such as New Seasons Market, Whole Foods Market, Metropolitan Market, Chuck’s Produce & Street Market, and Roth’s Fresh Market. Follow along with Forward Greens on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest @forwardgreens, and Facebook @forwardgreenswa.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.