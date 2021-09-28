Si-Ware™ Systems and Dairyland Laboratories Partner to Launch In-Field Dairy Feed Analysis Solution

The Si-Ware Scanner features a handheld IP65 rugged ergonomic design for in-field use, a large collection surface to better analyze non-homogeneous samples and a Bluetooth interface to connect to the NeoSpectra Cloud Platform through a mobile device or PC. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Si-Ware Scanner features a handheld IP65 rugged ergonomic design for in-field use, a large collection surface to better analyze non-homogeneous samples and a Bluetooth interface to connect to the NeoSpectra Cloud Platform through a mobile device or PC. (Photo: Business Wire)

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Si-Ware Systems Inc., creator of NeoSpectra material analysis solutions built on single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers, today announced a partnership with Dairyland Laboratories, Inc., a leading agricultural feed and forage testing laboratory with customers across the U.S. and in over 20 countries. The partnership will utilize the power of Si-Ware’s NeoSpectra technology and Dairyland’s feed testing expertise, enabling on-demand results, quicker decisions, and improved feed quality assurance.

The partnership marks an exciting era in agriculture technology and in-field analysis. Dairyland’s feed testing and NIR expertise, paired with NeoSpectra Scanners, will allow users to capture and review feed composition on-demand to empower in-field decision-making and variation control. Customers can accurately analyze moisture in real time, detect trends and changes in quality, and screen quality of incoming ingredients. The in-field solution enables users to analyze more samples in less time, adjust to feed changes quickly, and optimize harvest timing.

Dairyland’s NIR support and data integrations will be made available on Si-Ware’s NeoSpectra LabStore via the Dairyland Feed Analysis app. The NeoSpectra LabStore is a secure place to discover and download test models that are developed by FT-NIR technology experts such as laboratories, researchers, universities, and companies. NeoSpectra portable analyzer users access the LabStore to download the models they need to perform in-field analysis in industries such as agriculture, food, life sciences, and others.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dairyland Laboratories to launch new dairy feed testing models on the NeoSpectra LabStore,” said Youssri Helmy, CEO of Si-Ware Systems. “At Si-Ware, our vision is to deliver on-demand, accurate analysis anywhere by empowering laboratories and experts with the technology to deliver their models to users at the point of need. Our work with Dairyland will help deliver on this vision and will provide instant feed analysis insights for farmers, laboratories, ingredient suppliers, feed mills, dairy consultants, and more.”

The Dairyland and Si-Ware partnership seeks to address the in-field burdens of feed variation while maximizing feed nutrient content and animal productivity for the hundreds of thousands of dairy farms and feed mills globally.

“This is a ground-breaking partnership not only for Dairyland, but also for our customers,” said Kyle Taysom, CEO at Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. “Dairyland is excited to partner closely with Si-Ware to bring this technology to the field. This new agreement extends our testing capabilities to farms and feed mills and enables decision-making that was previously unfeasible.”

The Dairyland partnership, which was announced on the first day of the 2021 World Dairy Expo, is Si-Ware’s first lab partner in the U.S.

About Si-Ware Systems™

Si-Ware’s NeoSpectra all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform, built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers, enables businesses to bring the lab to the field and makes the concept of analyzing anywhere with high return on investment a reality. Combining portable analyzers that have unprecedented performance and accuracy with the NeoSpectra LabStore, a secure place to discover and download test methods developed by FT-NIR technology experts such as laboratories, researchers, universities, and companies, Si-Ware’s solutions deliver instant insights to industries such as agriculture, food, life sciences, and others. Si-Ware is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in Paris, France and Cairo, Egypt. For more information, visit Si-Ware.com.

About Dairyland Laboratories, Inc.

Dairyland Laboratories is an independent agricultural laboratory providing analysis of feed, forage, soil, water, manure, molds and mycotoxins. Established in 1958, Dairyland Labs has grown to become a primary supplier of agriculture analysis with customers in the world's primary dairy markets. For more information call Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. at 608-323-2123 or visit www.dairylandlabs.com.