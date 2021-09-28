Octo Wins Contract to Provide Prototype for Distributed Common Ground System – Navy (DCGS-N) Program

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, the premier pure-play IT modernization provider for the Federal Government, announced today the U.S. Navy has awarded it a contract to provide an Alliance software prototype for the Distributed Common Ground System – Navy (DCGS-N) program. DCGS-N is the Navy service component of the Department of Defense (DoD) DCGS Family of Systems (FoS) which provides integration of Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISR&T) capabilities afloat and ashore in support of Navy and Joint operations.

Alliance serves as a common data layer that abstracts services and business logic from underlying data structures to enable rapid integration of new data sources and makes that data discoverable by Naval Information Warfare analysts and operational decision makers.

Octo will deliver an initial prototype of the Alliance open source software product, conduct subsequent engagement sessions with stakeholders and users, and ultimately deliver an enhanced prototype of the Alliance software product. Octo's prototype will be scalable to support ashore and afloat requirements and will demonstrate the software’s resiliency in denied and degraded communications environments. Throughout prototype development, alongside its partners, Octo will provide Alliance software provisioning and configuration, technical evaluation, and product support. Alliance is a foundational component of Octo’s CX product suite that revolutionizes the way analysts and decision makers discover, interact with, and share intelligence data across the enterprise and at the tactical edge.

James Vant, General Manager of Octo's Defense Business Unit, stated, “ We are excited to collaborate on solutions with government subject matter experts in support of the Navy’s evolving operations. Octo’s history of providing automation, data prioritization and visualization, cybersecurity, and other technologies for the Department of Defense will be put to good use as we ensure the right data gets to the right people at the right time.”

Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “ Octo is thrilled to develop this prototype to forward the mission of the U.S. Navy which historically seeks partners that can harness cutting-edge technology and innovative experts. The prototype has the potential to enable every U.S. Navy ship to leverage more data with higher levels of security than ever before, enabling users to access key elements of intelligence vital to making informed decisions.”

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octoconsulting.com.