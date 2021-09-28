Logility partners with Visus to further enhance digital offerings.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has partnered with Visus LLC to support analytics customers and their digital transformation journeys. The partnership leverages digital solutions using web and mobile technology to help drive value.

“Visus will provide our customers with yet another tool to improve operating efficiency, enhance the customer experience and grow competitive advantage,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “They will add additional digital support and are a natural complement to our Digital Supply Chain Platform.”

The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform provides the industry's only comprehensive platform that scales according to business needs. Further, it enables organizations at all maturity levels to transform their supply chains. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation to continuously sense, analyze and update activity in your digital supply chain, enabling peak operational performance.

“We believe that all companies can benefit from increased digital technology and solutions,” said Michael Daoud, CEO, Visus. “Partnering with Logility allows us to further support customers to drive more value and improve utilization of their investments in digital transformation.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

About Visus LLC

Visus LLC, a digital agency is a Progress Sitefinity Partner, Sitefinity MVP and Microsoft Partner, excelling at developing digital solutions using web and mobile technology. Corporations and public sector organizations rely on Visus for well-thought-out and designed solutions that work right the first time. Visus fills the gap between a company’s vision and its technical implementation, creating an architected solution focused on the user experience while solving the business problem and delivering ongoing ROI.

Forward-Looking Statements

