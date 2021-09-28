Riveron Secures OneStream Software’s Diamond Partner Level Status

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riveron, a national business advisory firm, announced today that it has become a Diamond level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond level partner, OneStream recognizes Riveron’s commitment to aligning with its strategic vision and continuing to bring value to shared clients.

Riveron provides a unique blend of industry, finance, and technology expertise to guide clients through their finance transformation journey. Riveron's business process first, technology second approach ensures future state processes are seamlessly paired with a tailored, robust, and user-friendly platform. By unlocking efficiencies throughout corporate FP&A and accounting, Riveron enables its clients to have more detailed analysis of data and eliminate time-consuming, administrative tasks.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream’s platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

“Achieving this elite partner status with OneStream further solidifies our continued, successful partnership, which enables us to better serve our shared clients,” said Managing Director Brent Fisher, who leads Riveron’s technology enablement team. “Modernizing the finance and accounting function with technology is critical for high performing organizations. Riveron’s growing partnership with OneStream broadens our ability to deliver solutions that address the most complex challenges and unlock finance transformation.”

“We are thrilled to announce Riveron has achieved diamond level partner status,” added Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president, global alliances of OneStream Software. “This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Riveron’s new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream’s unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights.”

OneStream also recognized Riveron with a Partner Innovation Award, which is given to a partner who solves a client’s complex business challenges with a creative solution.

About Riveron

Riveron is a business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. We partner with our clients to elevate performance and expand possibilities across the transaction and business lifecycle. Our thoughtfully integrated, multi-disciplinary teams bring deep functional expertise, first-hand industry knowledge, and experience-based creativity and perspective to generate tailored solutions to address any challenge. Riveron is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has offices across the country. For more information, visit www.riveron.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and 900 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.