Novatek Announces Support for DTS Play-Fi

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS®, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that Novatek Microelectronics Corp., a major chip supplier for TVs, will be supporting DTS Play-Fi® on its line of SoCs targeting the TV market.

DTS Play-Fi adds category-leading wireless audio features to TVs including whole-home TV audio streaming, multi-room music playback from leading music services, app-based headphone streaming with Wi-Fi range, and immersive surround sound. Because Play-Fi works over industry standard Wi-Fi, no additional hardware is required in the product’s design, and manufacturers can add advanced wireless capabilities across a wide range of price points within their product portfolio.

Novatek, one of the world’s largest semiconductor chip suppliers for TV displays, will be supporting DTS Play-Fi on their latest Smart TV SoC solutions. Licensees will be able to leverage Novatek’s turnkey solutions to build TVs that seamlessly connect to Play-Fi compatible amplifiers, soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers. Play-Fi is used today by over 30 brands and featured in hundreds of products. These products, irrespective of brand, can be used in conjunction with Play-Fi enabled TVs to create surround sound and whole-home audio solutions.

“With the rise of multi-channel streaming content from major services, more people than ever can create a theater-like experience in the comfort of their living room,” said Jimmy Su, VISG GM, Novatek. “Play-Fi lets consumers do it without the impediment of unsightly wires, cables or adapter boxes, while Play-Fi’s innovative use of Wi-Fi lets TV manufacturers avoid adding additional hardware costs to their design.”

“Novatek’s SoC solutions power many of the best brands and TVs in the market today,” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “Through Novatek’s support of DTS Play-Fi, manufacturers can now leverage these solutions to quickly bring TVs with powerful wireless audio capabilities to market.”

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi® invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Novatek Microelectronics Corp

Novatek Microelectronics Corp, established in 1997 with its headquarters located in Hsinchu Science Park, is the world’s primary display driver IC suppliers for TFT LCD displays. It is ranked as the world’s 8th largest fabless IC design house with total sales of US 15 billion dollars in 2020. Novatek (TWSE: 3034) is a public company at Taiwan Stock Exchange main board. To learn more about Novatek, please visit www.novatek.com.tw

