Pando Integrates TMS with Labelmaster Dangerous Goods Software

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labelmaster, the leading provider of labels, packaging and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the integration of its Dangerous Goods Information System (DGIS) with Pando’s transportation management system (TMS). The partnership provides a seamless, integrated solution for planning and executing the shipment of dangerous goods and ensure compliance with global shipping regulations.

Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Pando helps businesses digitize monitor and optimize supply chain operations. Through a networked TMS, Pando helps enterprises of all sizes automate and manage their transportation planning and execution and connect to logistics vendors through a central control tower. Integrating DGIS into Pando’s TMS offers a seamless solution for managing the entire DG shipping process – from selecting packaging and labels to creating and printing documents.

“Shippers around the world are looking for out-of-the-box solutions for managing freight but, many of the transportation management systems lack the necessary DG management capabilities,” said Ashok Vasan, president and chief revenue officer, Pando. “By integrating DGIS with Pando’s TMS, we can now give our customers access to best-in-class DG shipping software, on a single integrated interface.”

Pando’s TMS will now allow shippers to access up-to-date hazmat tables, compliant shipping papers and more. DGIS also validates all DG data against the latest rules and regulations, reducing the chance for a rejected shipment or fines due to noncompliance, and helping maintain a smooth supply chain.

“Shipping dangerous goods involves complex rules and regulations but, unfortunately, the process is often highly manual, and can be cumbersome to manage and update and highly prone to errors,” said Alan Schoen, president, Labelmaster. “Integrating the two systems enables organizations to automate and streamline their shipping processes by providing all of the necessary DG shipping forms and rules within the Pando TMS. Pando customers can be confident that their shipments are compliant with the latest regulations and reduce the risk on supply chain delays and expense.”

About Pando

Pando is the transportation management system of choice for F500s globally. Pando’s network powered SaaS platform for supply chain execution helps enterprises digitalize, automate, and scale their logistics operations across modes and legs of movement. Shippers today use Pando for end-to-end supply chain visibility, ML based dispatch planning and optimization, freight bill audit and payment, predictive analytics and running a central control tower for logistics. Customers vouch for Pando’s quick time to value, quantifiable ROI and ability to support easy integrations with ERP, other internal supply chain software and external systems ensuring a seamless transfer of information across the network. If you are evaluating digital transformation of your logistics operations, reach out to us at www.pando.ai.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.