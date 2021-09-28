Centennial Bank Implements Teslar Software to Support Commercial Lending Strategy

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software, provider of portfolio management tools that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations for community financial institutions, announced today that Centennial Bank has successfully implemented its robust platform to streamline the loan review process, enhancing the bank’s overall commercial lending strategy.

By leveraging Teslar’s platform and its more automated workflows, the bank’s staff will be able to conduct loan reviews with more efficiency, improving employee productivity and saving time. Plus, through using the advanced reporting tool, the bank is increasing transparency across its organization and better navigating the complex regulatory landscape while reducing risk. Such efficiencies will be valuable as the bank continues to follow its growth strategy through mergers and acquisitions.

“As a regional bank, the Teslar platform has provided us with a solution that is both robust and efficient,” said Meresa Lankford, senior vice president and senior loan risk review officer of Centennial. “It is not simply an ‘out of the box’ solution, but rather a highly configurable platform that we can customize to fit our bank’s specific needs. Teslar Software has the vision and ability to support what banks need, and they are helping us determine how we can better, more effectively meet our future goals. We’re confident that as our bank grows, Teslar can grow with us and support our scale with ease.”

The Teslar platform integrates siloed systems, centralizes data and boosts productivity enterprise wide to optimize profits and make customer interactions more meaningful. By leveraging the platform, Centennial is able to manage multiple loan reviews at once, saving time and boosting efficiencies. Teslar’s technology allows the bank to more easily and accurately evaluate different geographic regions and segments, such as owner occupied, non-owner occupied and non-residential.

“Highly efficient and innovative banks like Centennial Bank are constantly looking for ways to improve processes and facilitate a better employee experience,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar. “By partnering with Teslar Software, the bank is creating newfound efficiencies within the loan review process, freeing employee time for more strategic and growth-focused initiatives instead of laborious, manual tasks. We look forward to working with the bank for years to come, helping them leverage technology to streamline operations and grow their portfolio with confidence.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software provides portfolio management tools for community financial institutions that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations processes into a single system, enabling institutions to scale and improve all aspects of the bank. This SaaS solution with over 20 modules boosts efficiencies by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers more efficiently serve their customers and better understand their needs. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.