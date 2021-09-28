Eaton’s Vehicle Group Introduces Power Takeoff Unit for Ford® TorqShift® Transmission

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group has launched the Bezares 3940 series Power Takeoff (PTO) unit designed to fit the Ford TorqShift® 10-speed automatic transmission. A DIN 5462 output shaft and special output adapters provide versatility and allow for direct mounting of high-pressure piston pumps, such as a bent axis piston pump, to the PTO. This feature is unique to the Bezares 3940 PTO and is not available with other manufacturers’ PTOs designed for the TorqShift.

“We’re happy to provide owners of Ford medium-duty work trucks with a PTO designed specifically for their vehicles, which makes installation easier and provides increased performance,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Vehicle Group North America. “Our expertise in managing power and the extensive PTO knowledge of our partner Bezares SA allows us to deliver specialized products that make it easier for our customers to order and install.”

The Bezares 3940 series PTO provides a single part number, which includes all installation components and a wiring harness that allows the PTO to work on both gas and diesel engine configured Ford trucks. The unique profile of the 3940 PTO allows for a faster and more versatile installation, as it was designed to minimize the number of components that need to be removed from the truck. This permits pump installation at 45-degree rotation intervals, increasing mounting flexibility and pump options.

The new PTOs, which provide 230 lb.-ft. of torque with a 130 percent final output ratio, have been engineered to produce less drivetrain noise and are a perfect fit for hydraulic systems requiring higher flow and/or pressure. These PTOs are typically installed on medium-duty work trucks to power a variety of accessories, such as sweepers, cranes and air compressors.

Bezares SA is a global manufacturer of PTOs, hydraulic pumps, fittings, tanks, valves and other related mobile power hydraulic components. Eaton has a distribution agreement with Bezares SA to serve as the North American master distributor for its mobile power hydraulic portfolio. In addition to distribution services, Eaton also provides post-sale service and support through its extensive Roadranger field team. Learn more at Eaton Parts Online.

Eaton has decades of experience and leadership in commercial vehicle transmissions. Eaton’s aftermarket team leverages its partnership with Bezares SA to offer comprehensive mobile power hydraulic solutions that meet customer needs for mobile power systems including tanks, PTOs, valves, and pumps. Customers can draw on Eaton’s knowledge in this area to develop complete customized systems for vocational and specialty applications.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.