U.S. Army Awards BAE Systems Sustainment Contract Worth up to $872 Million

NASHUA, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army, on Aug. 24, 2021, has awarded BAE Systems, Inc. an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide life-cycle sustainment and technical support to the Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS) program. The 10-year contract has a ceiling value of $872 million.

BAE Systems’ 2-Color Advanced Warning System (2CAWS), the missile warning system developed under the LIMWS program, builds upon the company’s experience in fielding systems for the complex rotary-wing environment. Optimized for size, weight, and power, 2CAWS features an open system processor, two-color infrared sensors for increased range, and a fiber optic A-kit for faster data transmission. The system processor serves as the high-bandwidth digital backbone of the system and houses advanced machine learning missile warning algorithms specifically designed for complex, high-clutter environments and rapid threat updates.

“Our aircrews who fly into harm’s way need the most advanced protection systems available,” said Chris Austin, director of Threat Detection Solutions at BAE Systems. “This support and sustainment award will afford us the agility to best serve our customer’s needs.”

2CAWS is compatible with existing U.S. Army aircraft survivability equipment, including pilot interfaces and countermeasure systems, allowing for accelerated installation and integration timelines.