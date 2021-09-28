Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) becomes a Nuance Dragon Medical One Distributor in Europe and Asia Pacific Region

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), a leader in professional dictation, has announced they are joining forces with Nuance Communications as an official distributor of Nuance Dragon Medical One, the leading cloud-based speech recognition solution for clinical documentation, in Europe and Asia Pacific Regions.

One-stop shop for all voice-to-text needs

This agreement enables SPS to become a one-stop-shop for healthcare solution partners and resellers providing dictation, speech recognition, and transcription software, as well as all hardware needs. The Nuance Dragon Medical One solution, which allows clinicians to document the complete patient record by voice, can now be easily combined with leading dictation workflow software and dictation hardware, such as the leading Philips SpeechMike line-up.

Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions, explains: “We are proud to be a distributor of Nuance Dragon Medical One for many of our reseller channels. As leading players in our respective fields, joining forces with Nuance allows us to provide our reseller partners with market-leading solutions out of one hand and an opportunity to further strengthen the cloud solution portfolio of our channel partners and their customers.”

More than speech recognition

Dr. Brauner adds: “In combination with our Philips SpeechExec Enterprise software, authors can extend the speech recognition functionality by being able to send and save an audio file version along with their speech recognized text to their assistant for correction and proof reading. This unique combination allows you to even process recordings through speech recognition that have been created offline. A unique advantage, which expands the capabilities for the leading cloud-based speech recognition solution.”

More opportunities for integration partners

In addition to becoming a key distributor for Nuance Dragon Medical One, SPS also is a distributor of the Nuance Dragon Medical SpeechKit. Dragon Medical SpeechKit supports developers and integrators to embed clinical speech recognition into their healthcare applications. This software development kit (SDK) thus enables the integration of Nuance Dragon Medical One into any software solution a hospital is running on Desktop or mobile devices.

"We are pleased to expand our long-lasting collaboration with SPS by confiding them the distribution of Nuance Dragon Medical One in Europe and APAC. Together, we are accelerating the adoption and scalability of cloud-based speech recognition solutions to support hospitals in their digital transformation. By offering speech recognition in the cloud, we help hospitals to focus on their core business: providing quality care to every patient," said Frederik Brabant, M.D., Vice President International Channel at Nuance.

SPS is committed to a continued focus on providing industry-leading cloud solutions and offering easy access to these solutions for resellers and their customers. Nuance Dragon Medical One distributorship leverages the proven strengths of Speech Processing Solutions: global presence, outstanding track record of reseller management and dedication to the speech-to-text market for already more than 65 years.

To find out more, please visit: www.philips.com/dictation

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users’ time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric and profitable.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.