AdAdapted Partners With Buzzfeed’s Tasty and Northfork to Expand Add-to-Bag Capabilities for Brands

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdAdapted, the leading shopping list marketing and insights platform built for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers, announces a new partnership with Buzzfeed’s Tasty, the world’s largest social food network, and top recipe shopping technology provider Northfork.

This new partnership will benefit brands and consumers alike. AdAdapted, Tasty, and Northfork will provide a unique Add-to-Bag service to CPG brands while simultaneously enabling consumers to directly select items for pickup or delivery at Walmart stores nationwide.

AdAdapted’s patented one-click, add-to-list technology helps brands reach the right shopper at the right time and see real-time purchase intent. As a result of AdAdapted’s integration with Tasty, brands will now be able to ensure that their promoted products can be added to the Walmart “bag” within the Tasty app while consumers engage with Tasty in-app content, such as recipes and other food inspiration.

“AdAdapted is extremely excited to work alongside Tasty to expand each of our unique offerings in the CPG space,” said Mike Pedersen, Founder and CEO of AdAdapted. “We look forward to helping our CPG clients engage recipe-minded shoppers while also assisting Tasty in streamlining the Add-to-Bag process.”

Tasty puts more than 6,000 recipes at users’ fingertips and includes an integration with Walmart that allows shoppers to add recipes directly to their Walmart “bag.” When they are ready, shoppers can choose to “Go Check Out at Walmart” and their whole bag is transferred over to Walmart.com or the Walmart app, where they can purchase and schedule their groceries for either curbside pick-up or delivery options.

“Tasty sets out to make cooking more accessible for our audience, and as part of that mission we are always looking for ways to make the conversion experience as frictionless as possible, and get our users the items they need to make our recipes,” said Brendan Kelly, Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships at BuzzFeed. “With our long-standing relationship with Walmart and AdAdapted’s expertise in the add-to-list space, AdAdapted is the ideal partner to assist in this goal.”

Northfork helps to provide the technical foundation for enriching the Tasty app experience with grocery shopping. The company’s backend technology will combine with AdAdapted’s robust adtech platform to serve suggestions for CPG products that Tasty customers can add to their Walmart “bag” in a single click. Thanks to these combined technologies, CPGs will now have the opportunity to guarantee that advertisements for their branded products will drive conversion at Walmart in a contextually relevant environment.

“We are delighted to be partnering with AdAdapted to evolve our partnership with Tasty in supporting the integration with Walmart,” said Erik Wallin, Co-Founder of Northfork. “Using a combination of Northfork and AdAdapted tech to marry Tasty’s vast recipe expertise to Walmart’s extensive product range means that shoppers can browse their way to delicious meals. We’re changing the weekly shop from a chore into an enjoyable experience, reducing friction and providing customers with a convenient way to fill their carts faster. We’ve designed Northfork to benefit customers, publishers and retailers alike, as the enhanced shopping experience drives greater engagement, loyalty and higher conversion rates.”

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is the leading shopping list marketing and insights platform built for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers. AdAdapted’s powerful list data and unique ad products help the world’s top CPGs meet their most important goals. With 110MM+ US shoppers using a mobile grocery list app, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering no other solution can provide. No one gets branded products on the list and in the cart like AdAdapted.

About Buzzfeed

BuzzFeed is the world’s leading tech-powered, diversified media company that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally through its cross-platform news and entertainment network. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world’s largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News and HuffPost; an industry-leading affiliate business, strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Commerce; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

About Northfork

Northfork’s technology integrates deeply with partners to deliver a seamless shopping experience through the power of recipes and meal planning, irrespective of platform. Flexible, customizable and powerful, Northfork’s proven solution drives up engagement and increases loyalty, delivering higher conversion rates.

With Northfork’s trusted tech as their backbone, retailers and publishers can increase conversions, build customer loyalty, improve profitability, drive efficiencies and enhance brand promotion.