SkillStorm Announces Partnership With the City University of New York to Offer Free Online Tech Training Micro Courses and Pathways to Employer-paid Technology Training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkillStorm, a tech talent accelerator that hires, trains, certifies, and deploys IT talent, and the City University of New York (CUNY), the nation’s largest urban public university, announced their partnership this week to offer free self-paced, online tech training courses for CUNY students and alumni.

SkillStorm’s mentor-supported micro courses are designed to provide CUNY students and alumni with more accessible pathways to obtain in-demand tech skills. The micro courses provide introductions into AWS, Salesforce, Pega, ServiceNow, CyberSecurity, and more. CUNY students and graduates from all backgrounds, with little-to-no prior coding experience, can access SkillStorm’s micro courses and get support from industry mentors along the way.

SkillStorm COO, Joe Mitchell, stated about the partnership, “The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation initiatives across the globe and there continue to be hundreds of thousands of entry level tech jobs remaining unfilled. We are delighted to be working with CUNY to provide more pathways into today’s most in-demand tech skills to help prepare a highly skilled and diverse workforce for the future. We hire hundreds of college graduates and veterans each year and look forward to being one of many companies hiring talented and skilled CUNY graduates through this program.”

“The City University of New York is proud to partner with SkillStorm to make available no cost market-driven training to hundreds of CUNY students and alumni, so that they can build the in-demand skills employers are looking for,” said Lauren Andersen, CUNY’s University Dean for Industry & Talent Partnerships. “This partnership is a critical addition to CUNY's Upskilling Initiative, an effort launched during the pandemic to connect New Yorkers to the skills needed to launch resilient, upwardly mobile careers.”

All courses are fully online and asynchronous, enabling students to complete at their own pace, without having to step away from their regular courses or careers. More details on how CUNY students and alumni can register for these courses can be found here.

About SkillStorm

Founded in 2002, SkillStorm was built on the mission of accelerating careers in high-demand technologies. We hire, train, and deploy Stormers from all backgrounds and experience levels in today’s in-demand technologies such as AWS, Salesforce, Pega, ServiceNow, and Appian. We are committed to hiring and training college graduates and veterans for high-growth technology careers with our Fortune 100 clients. Through these dedicated efforts, we are able to build a reliable, exclusive pipeline of high-quality, U.S.-based tech talent with the skills and clearance levels required to support our client’s critical technology initiatives. As a flexible technology workforce partner, we provide fully formed tech teams at any level of experience, skill sets, and clearance. Stormers are deployed either at client’s sites or at our U.S.-based delivery centers.

www.skillstorm.com

About CUNY

The City University of New York is the nation’s largest urban public university, a transformative engine of social mobility that is a critical component of the lifeblood of New York City. Founded in 1847 as the nation’s first free public institution of higher education, CUNY today has seven community colleges, 11 senior colleges and seven graduate or professional institutions spread across New York City’s five boroughs, serving 500,000 students of all ages and awarding 55,000 degrees each year. CUNY’s mix of quality and affordability propels almost six times as many low-income students into the middle class and beyond as all the Ivy League colleges combined. More than 80 percent of the University’s graduates stay in New York, contributing to all aspects of the city’s economic, civic and cultural life and diversifying the city’s workforce in every sector. CUNY’s graduates and faculty have received many prestigious honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 26 MacArthur “Genius” Grants. The University’s historic mission continues to this day: provide a first-rate public education to all students, regardless of means or background.