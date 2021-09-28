Albertsons Companies Selects Procurant for Perishables Order Management

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the successful implementation of the Procurant One technology platform for purchasing and order management across Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), including brands Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Acme, United Supermarkets and Vons.

“Perishable goods are critical to our success, and the complexity of our business and scale of operations require systems that are aligned with the demands of a modern, fast-moving supply chain. From day one, Procurant has been a great partner and has worked closely with our team to bring this new system online, smoothly and in record time,” said Rich Mendonsa, Vice President of Produce and Floral Procurement at Albertsons Companies.

The Procurant system, a web-based buying application, connects all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain. It is the first new perishable goods buying platform available to retailers in more than 20 years, and it uses modern technology and design to improve the speed, efficiency, and reliability of order management in a critical category for retail grocers.

“This is a big day for Procurant and a great day for Albertsons Companies and their network of produce and floral suppliers. From the very first conversation, we knew we had a shared objective to modernize and improve the perishables buying process. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to get them live and transacting in record time, and to help bring a modern digital procurement platform to one of the industry’s largest and most influential retailers,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$89 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com