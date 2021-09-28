Acenda Partners With Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment to Offer Unbranded Packaging Through New API Integration

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acenda, the cloud-based marketplace platform that enables manufacturers, distributors, and vertical retailers to sell across multiple channels, announced today that it has partnered with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment to allow sellers to ship orders in unbranded packaging through a new integration enabling access to new sales channels including Walmart, eBay and Target.

Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) allows merchants to fulfill their ecommerce orders using Amazon's order fulfillment service regardless of whether they sell on Amazon or not. With this new integration, Acenda will offer customers access to Amazon’s world-class fulfillment network, operational expertise, lower fulfillment costs and fast ship speeds for all orders.

“Acenda is honored to partner with Amazon MCF to offer this new feature to sellers. Our clients will benefit from the expanded logistics footprint of Amazon’s MCF program, and we expect this will become a popular means of fulfillment for major marketplaces.” -- Gavin Mandelbaum, CEO

About Acenda:

Acenda is proud to power the marketplace business for over 180 of today's best brands. Discover how your company can generate additional revenue with access to Acenda's network of premium marketplaces, including Amazon, Target+, Kroger, Walmart & more.