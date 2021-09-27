SWAT MAPS and Combyne Bridge Soil Management and Crop Marketing Sectors with New Integration

NAICAM, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Croptimistic Technology Inc. (Croptimistic) and Combyne Ag (Combyne; Ottawa, ON, Canada) are pleased to announce their partnership. On Wednesday, September 29 at 9:00 am (CST), SWAT MAPS and Combyne will be launching their integration. Farmers will be rewarded for using SWAT MAPS to significantly reduce their environmental impact on the soil, water, and air. Across North America, farmers have been unlocking their soil potential on millions of acres with SWAT MAPS and thousands of farmers have also been using Combyne to get the conversation started with their grain buyers to confirm deals. For the first time ever, farmers will be able to show buyers their digital soil management practices on an offer to buyers with the click of a button. Register to learn more today at www.swatmaps.com/register.

“Partnering with Combyne was a great fit for us,” says Cory Willness, CEO of Croptimistic. "Both companies are focused on championing farmers and their business. We agree that it is key that farmers own and control their data. We are both working hard to help farmers maximize their profitability, at the soil and field level, and at the grain marketing level. SWAT MAPS enabled farmers are improving their profitability on crop production input applications while reducing their environmental impacts. We saw an opportunity to reward them for it and are excited to launch our integration with Combyne.”

“Combyne and Croptimistic are strongly aligned in their missions to build farmer centric tools and solutions. Combyne is purposely built to tie together the information farmers need to secure optimal crop marketing outcomes, not to mention save them time typing. This includes helping farmers efficiently tell buyers important quality information and production history of their crop. We are thrilled to launch our Combyne Connect partner initiative with a reputable partner like SWAT MAPS. We look forward to working with additional solution providers in grain inventory, farm management, grain testing and precision agriculture to help achieve our mission of helping farmers Optimize the Value of Every Bushel,” says Alain Goubau, CEO of Combyne Ag.

Registration to attend this exciting new partnership and program announcement on Wednesday, September 29 at 9:00 am (CST) is now open! Register today (www.swatmaps.com/register) to learn about this groundbreaking partnership and what it means for farmers and buyers.

About Croptimistic Technology Inc.: Croptimistic is an internationally operating Agtech company with an expansive partner network utilizing SWAT MAPS, a patented process that takes multiple layers of soil data and turns them into a single zone map that depicts the Soil, Water, And Topography (SWAT) of each field. The SWAT ecosystem of technology automates and simplifies the process and includes SWAT RECORDS (desktop software and mobile apps), SWAT BOX (autonomous soil mapping system), SWAT CAM (machine learning sprayer cameras coming in 2022), SWAT WATER (precision soil moisture maps), and many SWAT APIs (data connections). The value proposition for the technology is strong, with annual acreage retention rates above 95% along with documented environmental and climate change improvements. To learn more about the SWAT ecosystem, visit www.swatmaps.com.

About Combyne Ag: Combyne is a crop marketing app helping farmers confidently know their marketed position to make the best crop marketing decisions for their farm. Using Combyne, farmers can easily get the conversation started with their buyers about what they have to sell. Within seconds, a farmer can send an offer privately to their buyers, including important information about their crops such as grade, quality, moisture, and how it was produced.

When a farmer confirms a deal with their buyer - whether or not through Combyne, they'll be able to upload their contract to automatically update their inventory (coming this fall 2021).