Rivers Casino Partners With SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unwind and enjoy the smooth jazz sounds of Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flautist Najee and chart-topping saxophonists Michael Lington and Paul Taylor when they perform in The Event Center on Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 1.

The all-new jazz series at Rivers Casino is in partnership with SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club, Philadelphia’s premier jazz club and upscale Southern restaurant. These two recognizable Philly brands are working together to bring top-notch jazz music and notable performers to The Event Center monthly.

“We’re honored to partner with SOUTH to bring an impressive lineup of jazz performances to Rivers Casino,” said Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “Najee, Michael Lington and Paul Taylor will bring contemporary jazz and classic R&B to The Event Center.”

The casino’s jazz series kicked off with Dave Koz & Friends’ successful performance last Friday. The next show is Norman Brown and Euge Groove on Friday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets for both shows can be purchased at RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

“SOUTH is excited to partner with Rivers Casino Philadelphia to continue to bring a vibrant jazz scene to the city,” said Robert Bynum, owner of SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club. “Jazz fans now have two great locations to enjoy the music they love.”

Najee

Platinum-selling artist Najee stepped onto the jazz scene over three decades ago and earned two Grammy nominations for his first two hits “Najee’s Theme,” and “Day by Day.” Najee has toured around the world and performed alongside music legends Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Patti LaBelle and many more.

Paul Taylor

Taylor’s music features an expansive range of dynamic danceable melodies and dreamy grooves that is fused with a pop and classic contemporary jazz sound that is highlighted on his 12 studio albums and includes Billboard No. 1 hits “Burnin’,” “Push To Start” and “Supernova.” In addition to headlining hundreds of shows, Taylor has toured with jazz greats Peter White and Euge Groove, the Rippingtons and is currently on tour with Sax to the Max with Michael Lington and Vincent Ingala.

Michael Lington

For over two decades, Lington has showcased his soulful rhythms that are featured on all 12 of his studio albums including his most recent, “Alone Together,” as well as on “Silver Lining,” “Soul Appeal” and more. Lington has performed around the world with Michael Bolton, Barry Manilow and other all-time greats. He is currently on tour with Paul Taylor and Vincet Ingala in Sax to the Max.

Other performances in The Event Center include Philly comedians Eleanor Kerrigan and Jimmy Shubert on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. and rock bands Great White and Slaughter on Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets for all shows and more information are available at Rivers Casino.com/Philadelphia.

ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA

Located along the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino Philadelphia features 1,600 slots, 105 table games, 65 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers an array of distinctive restaurants and bars — among them are Hugo's Frog Bar & Chop House, Mian and Jack's Bar + Grill — riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and daily promotions and giveaways. For additional information and current offerings, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.