Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of A320neo to Air Travel

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), announced the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Air Travel. This A320neo, powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines, is ACG’s first aircraft delivery to Air Travel from ACG’s order book with Airbus.

“ACG is excited to deliver this A320neo to Air Travel, a new customer for ACG,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG. “We look forward to the airline operating this modern, fuel-efficient aircraft and supporting their growth for many years to come.”

“This aircraft delivered by ACG is the first new aircraft Air Travel has taken delivery of in China since our renaming, which manifests Air Travel’s efficiency and profitability has stepped up to a new level,” said Mr. Wu Jiazhu, CEO of Air Travels. “Thanks to the cooperation between our two companies and ACG’s advanced capability of asset management, we are happy to celebrate this successful delivery. We look forward to further cooperation between Air Travel and ACG.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.