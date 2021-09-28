INNIO Jenbacher and Clarke Energy Announce Expansion of Jenbacher Gas Engines Distribution to Independent and Merchant Power Producers in Indonesia

JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To better serve the growing power and grid reliability needs in Indonesia, INNIO Jenbacher and Clarke Energy today announced that they have recently signed an agreement to extend Clarke Energy’s distribution territory of Jenbacher gas engines to Indonesia with focus on Independent Power Producers (IPP) and Merchant Power Producers (MPP). Clarke Energy offerings will focus primarily on natural gas applications for IPPs and MPPs in Indonesia. Additionally, in 2022, Clarke Energy can also offer Jenbacher natural gas engines with a “Ready for H 2 ” option that allows the engines the capability to be readily converted from natural gas to up to 100% hydrogen operation. With this agreement, Clarke Energy is now the distributor of INNIO’s Jenbacher gas engines in 28 countries worldwide.

“Power generation in Indonesia is critical to its growing economy and heavily depending on coal and oil-based fuels. As Indonesia moves to increase the share of renewable energy, providing Jenbacher natural gas-powered engines will help support decarbonization and grid reliability with fast starting and highly efficient assets,” commented Carsten Dommermuth, Vice President and General Manager APAC at INNIO Jenbacher. “Our gas engine technologies help close supply-and-demand gaps, creating more power stability for power producers across Indonesia and helps reduce their carbon footprint. Clarke Energy will provide significant value in helping both independent and merchant power producers deliver much needed base-load power to the Indonesian grid.”

“We are pleased to add Indonesia to list of countries that we distribute Jenbacher gas engine technology and services. We look forward to installing INNIO’s advanced natural gas-fueled Jenbacher gas engines to provide dependable on-site power for Indonesian companies,” said Jamie Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of Clarke Energy. “Our engineers will work hard with customers across Indonesia to help secure the country’s energy future by expanding the use of climate friendly distributed-power technologies to enhance local energy reliability.”

As a large archipelago, Indonesia is comprised of more than 17,000 islands. These islands stretch 5,000 kilometers across Southeast Asia and Oceania. With an estimated population of more than 250 million people, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world, the largest country in Southeast Asia, and the seventh largest global economy in terms of purchasing power. Indonesia’s Electricity Power Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) has estimated that the countries annual electricity demand will increase by 6.4% through 2028. The Indonesian government has laid out an overall strategy for its energy sector that emphasizes diversification, environmental sustainability, and maximum use of domestic energy resources, which includes natural gas.

Clarke Energy has been a distributor for INNIO Jenbacher for over 25 years. With this expansion, Clarke Energy is now the distributor for INNIO Jenbacher gas engines in 28 countries, including Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, France, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Mozambique, New Zealand, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tunisia, Malawi, the United Kingdom and parts of the U.S.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-rich solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha gas engines, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a KOHLER Group company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and maintenance of installations equipped with Jenbacher gas engines. Clarke Energy is INNIO Jenbacher's authorized distributor in 28 countries, employs 1,200 employees across these territories and has over 7 GW of INNIO Jenbacher gas engines installed worldwide. For more information, visit Clarke Energy website here www.clarke-energy.com Follow Clarke Energy on LinkedIn and Twitter.