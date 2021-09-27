Live Online Event to Launch World’s First Video-Based Devotional App

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creators of Tome, will formally launch the world’s first daily video devotional app during a live online event on Sept. 28 at 12:00 p.m. CST. Designed to serve as a guide for people who have a desire for the Bible but don’t know where to start or how to engage with it, Tome provides an immersive experience with personal video devotionals purposefully designed to meet people where they are at in their faith and lifestyle.

“The Bible is for everyone - all people, at all times, in all places, in all situations,” said Tome Co-Founder Chris Heaslip. “In a chaotic era where time is at a premium and attention spans are shrinking, Tome offers individuals the opportunity to use their moments in the day not to mindlessly scroll through social media but to instead engage in God’s word.”

The past two years have presented a multitude of challenges including COVID-19, political and social unrest, natural disasters and more. Studies show that levels of anxiety and depression are at an all-time high, yet people are seeking edifying content.

Tome was created by co-founders Heaslip and Troy Pollock as a solution to bring the Bible directly to people. The app harnesses technology to make scripture easily digestible for those that are either averse to church or the Church yet want God to be just as relevant as their Instagram feed.

“These aren’t self-help videos,” said Pollock. “These are videos of life change that point to the greatest story ever told. We want Tome to be a home for the curious and the tired who are simply longing for Jesus and looking for a way to connect with Him.”

The app leverages today’s faith leaders and cultural influencers to act as guides to share their stories through the lens of scripture. Among the Tome guides are former Dallas Cowboy safety Darren Woodson, Miss America 2008 Kirsten Haglund, comedian and actor Michael Jr., former mob boss Michael Franzese and Toni Collier, Pastor at Hillsong Atlanta, to name a few. Each daily video is rooted in a scripture passage but doesn’t shy away from real struggles rampant in today’s culture from mental health and conflict to addiction and injustice.

“We want to be the people that address the topics that really matter to people,” said Heaslip. “While we don’t chase controversy, we don’t ignore the tough topics either. We want to show how the Bible is relevant in addressing the difficult moments.”

Tome will unveil its features and future plans during the Sept. 28 launch event. To watch, visit https://tomeapp.com/.