KBRA Assigns an AA- Rating to BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV Participation in the Uncommitted, Secured Revolving Credit Facility to CVC Capital Partners VII

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns a final rating to the uncommitted, secured Revolving Credit Facility (the “Facility”) to CVC Capital Partners VII (“CVC VII” or the “Fund”) provided by a consortium of Lenders agented by Lloyds Bank plc (the “Lenders”). The rating assigned was requested by BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV (“BNPP” or the “Group”) as a participating lender in the transaction. Neither CVC Capital Partners VII Limited nor any of its associates has requested this report or the rating, and this report has not been prepared for or approved by any of them. KBRA has assigned an AA- rating to BNPP’s EUR 200 million pari passu commitment of the EUR 5 billion Facility.

The Lenders have a first priority security interest in the uncalled capital commitments of the Fund, including the right to make capital calls under the Fund’s governing documents during an uncured Event of Default. Proceeds from the Facility are primarily used to bridge timing gaps between the acquisition of portfolio investments and the timing of capital calls issued by the Fund to its limited partner (“LP”) investors.

CVC was established in 1981 and is a global leader in private equity and credit investing with $114.8 billion of assets under management, $162.7 billion of funds committed and a global network of 24 local offices. CVC manages capital for more than 300 investors globally, many of which have invested with CVC since the early 1990s. CVC VII closed in 2017 with a total of EUR 16.4 billion in capital commitments, provided by 627 investors. The Fund primarily makes control-oriented buyout equity and equity-related investments in middle market companies based in Europe and North America, with a focus on Western Europe.

