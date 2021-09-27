First Manhattan Co. Announces Agreement With Precidian Investments, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Manhattan Co., an independently owned and operated investment advisory and wealth planning firm, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to license ActiveShares®, the proprietary actively managed exchanged-traded fund structure from Precidian Investments, LLC. The Precidian model enables a company to deliver actively managed investment strategies in an ETF vehicle without disclosing holdings on a daily basis.

“ We are pleased to leverage Precidian’s ActiveShares® technology, which we believe will provide investors with a number of unique benefits to help them achieve their investment goals and objectives,” says Zachary Wydra, CEO of First Manhattan.

“ Our platform provides licensees with the ability to protect their intellectual capital while simultaneously affording their clients the numerous efficiencies that ETFs enjoy,” adds Precidian’s CEO Daniel McCabe. “ We are proud to welcome First Manhattan as one of our partners leveraging the ActiveShares® ETF structure.”

About First Manhattan Co.

Founded in 1964, First Manhattan is an independently owned and operated investment advisory and wealth planning firm with approximately $20 billion in fee-paying assets under management. First Manhattan strives to deliver long-term value through an investment approach aligned with clients’ goals and driven by in-house, proprietary research. For more information, please visit firstmanhattan.com.

About Precidian Investments

Precidian Investments is an industry leader in the creation of innovative financial products, specializing in exchange-traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund development, and associated trading and pricing technologies. Precidian designs and develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry, ETF providers, and leading financial services institutions to meet the needs of today’s more sophisticated investors. Expertise in product development, trading, clearance, sales, technology, and securities law enables Precidian to more efficiently design and build cutting-edge financial instruments.