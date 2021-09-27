HARMAN Partners with REACH to Expand Remote Care Platform for Maternal Health and Wellness

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets today announced the collaboration of its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit with REACH, a 501c3 global social impact organization, to jointly develop a maternity care package on top of HARMAN Remote Care Platform (RCP), branded as Happy Mama.

REACH’s Happy Mama platform is an initiative to support women throughout the tender moments of motherhood, right from offering a compendium of resources, tools, and services to sail through pregnancy, labour and delivery, to tackling postpartum. Happy Mama is a comprehensive digital therapeutic solution that encourages clinical decision support and caters to the needs of women during their perinatal stage.

With HARMAN’s cutting-edge technology, deep understanding of healthcare domain and precise market insights, Happy Mama can better connect patients and provider communities to foster improved communication and collaboration between healthcare workers and pregnant women, as well as better self-care and access to community and social services. The collaboration also helps further REACH’s mission to improve the overall health care experience for both patients and providers, with prevention of maternal mortality and morbidity being their primary area of focus.

“HARMAN DTS is committed towards partnering with organizations making a social impact like REACH and expanding the application and adoption of remote monitoring for causes that truly make a difference to lives through technology. We are pleased to contribute to the capabilities and portfolio of REACH in diligently working towards digital health equity through our digitally enabled, consumer-centered healthcare solution. REACH’s Happy Mama solution is expected to transform the delivery of virtual maternal care, helping keep mothers and their unborn children safe,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN.

“Expectant and new mothers and their maternal health care providers need a comprehensive, secure, easy to use platform that is grounded in science,” said Fran Ayalasomayajula, MPH, MSMIS, PMP, President at REACH. “We are elated to be collaborating with HARMAN to deliver support for the needs of all birthing people. Coupling such robust technology with health education from the American Medical Association, Release the Pressure, and a variety of partners in physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social economic wellbeing, Happy Mama is addressing the social determinants of maternal health, and building the confidence of both expectant moms and providers.”

HARMAN RCP is a comprehensive remote patient monitoring solution that enables care service providers to securely access patient health data by connecting a wide array of medical and non-medical devices. It is built on Intel powered platform for remote patient monitoring allowing healthcare providers to leverage data cohesively across multiple use cases like patient care services, chronic disease management, aging-with-independence needs and identifying insights for patient health programs. For more information on HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit, visit https://services.harman.com

Happy Mama Disaster Relief Program Reach is a non-profit organization, and deeply concerned about women who may be displaced and vulnerable due to Hurricane Ida, the wildfires, and other national disasters. In response to this national disaster, Reach is offering the Happy Mama platform at no cost through December 31, 2021, for those expectant and new mothers and maternal care teams affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, New Jersey, and New York, the wildfires in Nevada and California, and other FEMA qualifying disaster areas. The platform is a great way for women to stay in communication with their providers as well as have access to much needed maternal care, community resources, social services, and educational materials.

Learn more about Happy Mama at http://happymama.global

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT REACH

Established in 2016, Reach, the makers of Happy Mama, is a 501(c)(3) global social impact organization. The organization’s mission is to improve the healthcare experience for both patients and care providers. Reach is focused on creating sustainable, large-scale improvements in the delivery of care and in the health journey of all people

Their vision is to foster strong, healthy, vibrant communities by addressing the needs of individuals and public health professionals. Together with other community and digital health minded leaders, they are reaching beyond the current state to innovate new approaches, improve the quality of care, and increase access to care. Reach is particularly determined to ensure that care is available and accessible when and where it is needed regardless of race, color, or ethnicity, geolocation, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status.

Reach actively researches, develops and deploys new methods, tools, and technology-enabled solutions to address areas of persistent challenge such as clinician burnout, health equity, clinical empathy, and maternal mortality. They publish findings and solutions publicly to move the industry forward. In addition, they produce a variety of reference able material including webinars, podcasts, documentaries, whitepapers, and indexes and deliver new innovative solutions.

Learn more about REACH at http://reachtl.org