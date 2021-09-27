Aerobiotix Collaborates With Cardinal Health to Get Clean Air Technology Into More Hospitals and Surgical Centers

MIAMISBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S.-based Aerobiotix, an innovative clinical manufacturing company, is on a mission to improve the air quality in operating rooms. Thanks to a new distribution agreement with Cardinal Health, its technology will soon be available in more hospitals and surgical centers to help reduce the risk of infection and contamination of infectious aerosols including SARS-COV-2.

Cardinal Health recently added Aerobiotix as a preferred supplier in their Performance Plus™* program. This program offers hospitals efficiency and value when selecting products, and Aerobiotix is the preferred supplier in the air quality product category.

“Having an innovative product in our portfolio that is proven to improve the air quality in operating rooms and surgical centers is important to us,” said Marc DeLorenzo, SVP Strategic Sourcing for Cardinal Health. “Collaborating with Aerobiotix allows us to provide a product that can benefit both the healthcare worker and their patients.”

Cardinal Health serves nearly 90% of U.S. hospitals, positioning Aerobiotix’s clinically-proven non-turbulent ultraclean air system, IlluviaⓇ, to have an immediate impact by reducing the risk of contamination and infection in operating rooms. IlluviaⓇ is the only technology in this space that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to eliminate airborne viruses.

Benefits of IlluviaⓇ:

Eliminates airborne microorganisms, including SARS-COV-2

Improves air quality for frontline healthcare workers

Reduces surgical infection rates by as much as 50%

Combines the gold standard of HEPA filtration with ultraviolet air recirculation

Aerobiotix technology is currently being used by over 100 facilities worldwide and will continue improving patient and staff safety as a result of this new collaboration with Cardinal Health. This will be one of the first products offered in this program with plans to release additional technology impacting other healthcare environments.

“We are thrilled to announce our marketing and distribution relationship with Cardinal Health providing transformational air quality technology to meet rapidly growing environmental needs in healthcare,” said David Kirschman, MD, Aerobiotix founder and CEO. “This relationship will significantly expand our sales and marketing reach and will drive further penetration of Aerobiotix products, including the intraoperative Illuvia® system. The mutual commitment of our organizations to improve patient and staff safety, reduce hospital-acquired infections and curtail unnecessary costs underscores the synergies of this partnership.”

About Aerobiotix

Aerobiotix is a pioneer in air quality management solutions for healthcare, assisted living, and education. Its medical-grade products use ultraviolet light, HEPA filters, and proprietary filtration to remove 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, VOCs, and more. This proven technology is quiet, safe, and designed to run continuously in occupied rooms to reduce risk of infections and to improve environmental safety. Equipped with integrated tracking, Aerobiotix solutions help facilities worldwide measure and proactively manage air quality. Learn more at www.aerobiotix.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is Essential to care™*. Information about Cardinal Health is available at www.cardinalhealth.com.

*Performance Plus™ and Essential to care™ are Cardinal Health owned trademarks and may be registered in the US and in other countries.