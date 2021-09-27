Coty expands beauty tech offerings globally with omni-channel Perfect Corp. partnership.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) today announced a multi-channel agreement with leading beauty tech solutions provider Perfect Corp. that will embed a suite of best-in-class augmented reality and artificial intelligence experiences into the digital marketing toolkits of its beauty brands. The technology solutions will provide virtual try-ons, online skin diagnostics, and data-driven personalization for brands including CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and philosophy, among others, as well as for Coty’s broad fragrance portfolio.

In addition to enhancing e-Commerce experiences, the partnership promises to enrich in-store shopping with touchless product experiences at a time when hygiene and safety are dominating retailer operations and consumer mindsets.

Perfect Corp. Partnership Advances Beauty Tech and Personalization for Coty Brands

"This partnership adds a new dimension to Coty’s digital journey, incorporating some of the best augmented and virtual reality technologies that will help the full portfolio of our brands unlock the best digital user experience and, as a result, help advance social selling,” said Coty Chief Digital Officer Jean-Denis Mariani.

Mariani continued: "It is key for us as a leader in beauty to select the right technology partners that will help our consumers discover, try and shop for our brands, online and offline, in the most personalized and easiest ways possible.

Imagine opening a livestreaming session with your favorite makeup brand, and during it discovering a new lipstick through your preferred influencer, trying the product on virtually from your sofa, and seamlessly going to check out – all without ever clicking out of the livestream. This is what we are working on, Coty and Perfect Corp. We will introduce exciting first-to-market innovations and advanced brand tools across all channels, seamlessly integrating augmented reality, virtual try-on, social selling, data-driven personalization, and more.”

“Perfect Corp. has always been at the forefront of virtual try-on experiences, digital storytelling and AR technologies,” said Perfect Corp. founder and CEO Alice Chang. “Our extensive partnership with Coty helps propel some of world’s largest brands further into the new age of social commerce and DTC selling with unmatched personalization, live-steam and leading technology-driven capabilities, which is becoming increasingly important for consumers when shopping with their favorite brands.”

Coty Expands Digital-First Omnichannel Strategy with Perfect Corp. Technology

Today’s announcement follows Coty’s “Digital-First Omnichannel” strategy that focuses on digital storytelling and discovery.

Coty is home to some of the most exciting DTC brands as well as some of the most iconic and longstanding names in the beauty aisle, presenting an unmatched landscape for experimentation when it comes to offering consumers new ways to engage with and buy their favorite brands.

Also included in the long-term agreement between Coty and Perfect Corp. is a development roadmap for co-creation of exclusive technologies for Coty brands.

The partnership comes on the heels of other recent investments in e-Commerce and direct to consumer selling initiatives and is Coty’s first omnichannel digital solution that will be scaled companywide.

