SpeeDx and SynGenis Partner for Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis

SYDNEY & BENTLEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpeeDx Pty, Ltd. a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions announced investment in SynGenis Pty Ltd., an experienced oligonucleotide manufacturer based in Western Australia. The partnership will bolster internal capacity of SpeeDx to support large-scale increases in manufacturing while developing and expanding sovereign capacity of important raw materials used in molecular diagnostics.

“We have invested considerable resources into our production scale-up processes to support the increase in testing seen as a result of the global pandemic,” said Tom Lin, SpeeDx Director of Global Operations. “Enhancing our access to quality raw materials ensures we remain committed to maintaining supply chain security for our customers worldwide.”

The increased demand for COVID-19 diagnostics has in turn increased global demand for the oligonucleotide raw materials that form the basis of molecular diagnostic products. In addition to this supply chain burden, reduced flights and increased customs challenges entering Australia has complicated freight and delivery times from overseas suppliers. SpeeDx investment in local oligonucleotide manufacturing reduces supply chain risk and develops stronger sovereign capacity for critical diagnostics for a more robust national health infrastructure.

“As Australia’s experienced commercial oligonucleotide manufacturer with significant expertise, we are delighted to have this strategic partnership to supply custom oligonucleotides with highest quality and fast turnaround time,” said Rakesh Veedu, SynGenis Founder and Managing Director. SynGenis Chairman Steve Arnott said “The partnership with SpeeDx is a strong vote of confidence in the capability and capacity of Syngenis staff and operations and provides a significant platform for our future development.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with subsidiary offices in Austin, Texas and London, UK, with distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information on SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

About SynGenis

Founded in 2020, SynGenis is an Australian oligonucleotide manufacturing company with excellent facilities based in Bentley Technology Park. SynGenis specializes in the production and supply of high-quality oligonucleotides including DNA, RNA and modified oligonucleotides for use in RNA therapeutics, diagnostics and drug delivery applications. With our expertise in oligonucleotide synthesis chemistry and state-of-the-art equipments, we support our customers from the R&D phase right through to commercial production. For more information on SynGenis please see: https://www.syngenis.com/