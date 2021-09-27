Sinopia Biosciences Awarded NIH Grant to Support Development of Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinopia Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary computational drug discovery platform, has been awarded a $3.3 million Fast-Track SBIR grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), as part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to fund investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for Sinopia’s small molecule candidate for Parkinson’s disease (PD).

“We are pleased to receive funding from the NIH to support the advancement of our Parkinson’s disease program towards the clinic,” said Iman Famili, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinopia Biosciences. “Parkinson’s disease affects nearly 7 million people worldwide and is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world, with the number of patients expected to double by 2040. It’s a disease that imposes heavy burdens on patients and caregivers, particularly because current treatments are not optimal and have serious long-term liabilities with chronic use that must be addressed.”

The proprietary small molecule has a novel mechanism of action and was identified using Sinopia’s LEarn And DiScover (LEADS) platform, a next-generation drug discovery engine driven by machine learning and multi-omics network analysis to pinpoint and prioritize targets and compounds to move into development. In multiple preclinical rodent and non-human primate studies, Sinopia’s drug candidate demonstrated a unique and potentially transformative pharmacology for treating both the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and also the complications of levodopa, (i.e., levodopa-induced dyskinesia).

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of Neurological Disorders And Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44NS124398. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Sinopia Biosciences

Sinopia Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary computational drug discovery platform. Sinopia’s discovery platform combines high-throughput omics data, machine learning, and network biology. Sinopia is headquartered at JLABS San Diego.