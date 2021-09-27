Transact Wins Stevie Awards for Women in Business

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact, the leader in innovative credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced two wins in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Transact won a Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation, and Vice President of Product Management Erica Bass was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Maverick of the Year category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Stevie Awards judges awarded Transact the Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation for its mobile campus cash application, the latest solution in its mobile payments suite. Launched in May 2021, the technology enables higher education institutions to securely process online and in-person payments with PCI validated processes and Point-to-Point Encryption, allowing colleges and universities to process tuition and non-tuition payments on mobile devices and online. The easy-to-integrate service creates instant back-office efficiencies at a much lower cost than other processors or banks. Approximately 350,000 students have already benefited from the service this year.

As Vice President of Product Development, Bass oversees Transact’s core products across our integrated Payments, Campus ID, and Campus Commerce lines of business, and she manages teams that span across product portfolios, business development, partnerships, and product marketing. Since joining Transact in 2020, she restructured the entire product organization, bringing in top talent from top companies, and created a hardware baseline for Transact-manufactured devices.

“Erica’s accomplishments within six months of joining Transact are phenomenal, especially given the complexity of the world during that time. She brings incredible vision, passion, and dedication to our team,” said Nancy Langer, chief executive officer of Transact. “This type of inspiring commitment is constant throughout Transact’s culture, which is why we are so happy to earn these honors. We’re extremely proud of these well-earned accolades that reflect our innovation investment and tremendous momentum.”

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we’ve seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners.”

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation of serving the education community, Transact proudly assists millions of students each year with its innovative products and solutions. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.