Splunk and DTEX Systems Partner to Accelerate Zero-Trust Security Operations with Insider Risk Intelligence & Noise-free Endpoint Telemetry

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence and Security company™, today announced a partnership with Splunk Inc., provider of the Data-to-Everything™ Platform, to deliver a superior, zero-trust approach to insider risk intelligence, data loss prevention and security operations orchestration and response.

Splunk and DTEX Systems are accelerating security response times and root cause analysis, driving faster event resolution with advanced analytics and reporting, as well as decreasing manual security and IT operations. DTEX InTERCEPT’s human-based endpoint telemetry provides the full context around the data, machines, applications, and people involved in an event via a single, noise-free endpoint data signal.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ brings a previously unavailable data source to existing cyber security architectures that multiplies the value of NGAV while allowing for the consolidation of UEBA, endpoint DLP and digital forensics tools. It’s next-generation DMAP+ forwarders and cloud analytics engine deliver a single endpoint data source to Splunk security solutions to proactively identify insider threats, predict data loss events, protect remote workers, flag possible credential compromise, and monitor file servers and packaged applications for abnormal behavior and requests.

“Early customer response to our integrated solution with Splunk Enterprise Security and Splunk SOAR has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Mohan Koo, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at DTEX Systems. “Unlike legacy solutions, DTEX InTERCEPT provides a simple and clear view of human activity, and because the hundreds of meta-data elements we collect are filtered at the source, the number of notable events that require investigation drops by nearly ninety-percent. This means overworked SOC teams and analysts spend more time focused on what matters and can have full confidence in automated response and orchestration workflows.”

Splunk Enterprise Security ingests DTEX InTERCEPT’s risk-based alerts, also known as ‘Indicators of Intent,’ from the Splunk Security Analytics Platform. It uses these alerts to provide customers with a better, more contextually rich understanding of how user activity is influencing what’s happening in their environments and if those behaviors are creating risks to data, users and operational processes.

How Organizations Are Utilizing DTEX InTERCEPT with Splunk Enterprise Security & SOAR

Visibility and collection of hundreds of unique meta-data elements and user activities transformed into Splunk CIM format (no contextual losses) for a noise-free endpoint data signal.

Accelerated response times and root cause analysis within the Splunk ES console using real-time, detailed inside risk analytics and risk-based notifications.

Notable event enrichment with human-behavioral intent telemetry to support faster, more automated remediation.

DTEX will be participating in Splunk .conf’21 October 19-20, 2021 demonstrating its DTEX InTERCEPT Zero-Trust Insider Threat Intelligence solution virtually in the Partner Zone, have its contextual endpoint telemetry data signal featured in the popular APT scenario during BOTS on Monday morning and evening, October 18, 2021, and be recognized by Jane Wong, VP of Security Products at Splunk, during her security super session on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 9am PT.

To learn more about the Splunk and DTEX InTERCEPT Zero-Trust Insider Risk Intelligence solution, watch demonstration videos, and download the DTEX InTERCEPT App for Splunk, visit: https://www.splunk.com/en_us/partners/solutions/dtexsystems.html or https://www.dtexsystems.com/platform/insider-threat-intelligence-for-splunk-es/.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.