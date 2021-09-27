Socially Determined and DataGen Partner to Bring Social Determinants of Health Insights to Hospitals and Health Systems

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socially Determined, the Social Risk Intelligence™ company for organizations committed to addressing the social determinants of health, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with DataGen, the healthcare analytics company that 48 state hospital associations, and their members, trust to deliver insights on payment policy changes, value-based programs and market dynamics. Through this partnership, Socially Determined will enrich the insights and analytics DataGen delivers to clients by providing access to social risk data and analytics through Socially Determined's SocialScape® platform. Likewise, DataGen’s experience with state hospital associations and the trust it has earned over nearly two decades as an analytics provider will enable Socially Determined to quickly expand its footprint with providers across the nation.

“Hospitals and health systems have shown a growing interest in better understanding the social determinants of health for a number of years. But it’s no longer just an interest – the pandemic has helped providers and others realize that incorporating social risk into their business is a clear need,” said Al Campanella, President of DataGen. “By partnering with Socially Determined and tapping into its unique data and platform, we’re providing a unified and authoritative voice on analytics within the national dialogue to integrate healthcare with social care to achieve better health outcomes.”

The partnership will enable DataGen to license SocialScape on Socially Determined’s behalf and provide services for implementation, training and customer support. Moreover, DataGen will incorporate Social Risk Intelligence data into its custom analytics offerings to healthcare providers and community-based organizations and will collaborate with Socially Determined to enrich data sources that power the SocialScape platform.

SocialScape fuses hundreds of datasets into proprietary algorithms to deliver Social Risk Intelligence allowing organizations to understand how food insecurity, financial strain, transportation barriers, housing instability and health literacy impact health and business outcomes. By understanding the contours and concentrations of social risk, and how and where communities and people are affected, organizations can develop tailored intervention strategies and measure program success in a standardized and repeatable way.

“Hospitals and health systems need the best information possible about social risks to maximize their impact on the people and communities they serve,” said Anthony Beverina, Chief Strategy Officer at Socially Determined. “We built SocialScape with this need in mind and are delighted to partner with DataGen to help these organizations make better use of data and analytics for good. We admire DataGen’s long track record of delivering analytic insights and trust in their ability to onboard Social Risk Intelligence from SocialScape efficiently and to great effect in their customer base.”

For more information on Socially Determined, visit www.SociallyDetermined.com; and for DataGen, visit www.DataGen.info.

About DataGen

DataGen offers analytical insights to healthcare organizations, focusing on payment policy changes, value-based programs and market dynamics. Its product portfolio includes impact reports that address annual and ad hoc changes to Medicare’s fee-for-service programs, performance measures within Medicare’s innovation and value-based programs, custom analytics to evaluate financial and quality outcomes within any payer scenario, and applications to track legislative changes and support culture of safety and community outreach programs. DataGen’s customers rely on its analytical expertise as they strive to improve quality, outcomes and financial performance. For more information, follow DaataGen on Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/company/datagen-healthcare-analytics/) or visit www.datagen.info.

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined provides Social Risk Intelligence™ solutions to organizations committed to addressing the social determinants of health impacting their communities and populations. The company’s platform, SocialScape®, delivers unmatched insights into social risk dynamics and their effect on health outcomes and business performance through secure, scalable data processing and proprietary analytics. With SocialScape’s unparalleled view of social risk and Socially Determined’s advisory services expertise, customers can deploy interventions and investments that translate to quantifiable impact. Socially Determined is headquartered in Washington, DC and operates a second office in Blacksburg, VA. For more information, follow Socially Determined on Twitter (@SocDetermined) or LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/socially-determined) or visit www.SociallyDetermined.com.