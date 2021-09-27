BHMI Joins the U.S. Payments Forum

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supporting the need for industry collaboration on emerging technologies impacting the payments ecosystem, leading enterprise software applications provider BHMI announced it has officially joined the U.S. Payments Forum.

As a national, cross-body organization focused on key issues impacting the payments industry, the U.S. Payments Forum promotes the efficient and effective introduction of new and emerging payments technologies across the country. Expanding from the EMV Migration Forum, the U.S. Payments Forum works with various payments companies, associations and suppliers to address a wide range of topics including EMV implementation, tokenization, card-not-present transactions, encryption and mobile and contactless payments. As a member, BHMI will support the organization’s efforts to collaborate with fellow payments industry stakeholders helping enhance the successful implementation, adoption and security of these technologies.

" The U.S. Payments Forum’s driving goal is to create an open environment for discussion and collaboration on emerging payments technologies among our members, providing actionable guidance and best practices for successfully implementing these new solutions,” said Jason Bohrer, Executive Director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “ We welcome BHMI’s wealth of industry knowledge, expertise and commitment in supporting our vital mission.”

" As the payments industry continues its fast-paced evolution, it’s critical we work together as a community to help ensure these new, important technologies are implemented safely, effectively and efficiently,” said Dr. Jack Baldwin, CEO of BHMI. “ We share the U.S. Payments Forum’s vision of creating an open, collaborative dialogue among all stakeholders to address these challenges and look forward to working with our fellow members to advance the organization’s efforts.”

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. For more information, please visit www.uspaymentsforum.org.

About BHMI

BHMI is a leading provider of product-based software solutions focused on the back office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is best known as the creator of the Concourse Financial Software Suite® – a unique integrated collection of back office products that allow companies to adapt to the rapidly changing world of payments quickly and easily. Concourse is a cohesive and integrated package, including settlement, reconciliation, fees processing, and disputes workflow management, that reduces the cost and complexity of back office processing. Concourse’s continuous processing, near real time architecture and powerful rules engine are ideally suited for new payment initiatives like P2P and enable companies to perform back office processing for any type of payment transaction. To learn more about BHMI, please visit www.bhmi.com.