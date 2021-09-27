DotCom Therapy and Goodside Health Collaborate to Address the Shortage of Mental Health Resources in Schools

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DotCom Therapy (DCT), the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider, and Goodside Health (GSH) the nation’s leading provider of in-school telemedicine, have partnered to make teletherapy more accessible for schools and students across the country. Through this partnership, DotCom Therapy is providing pediatric teletherapy services and resources to extend Goodside Health’s current in-school telemedicine service offerings that primarily focus on physical health. DotCom Therapy’s team of licensed therapists are now available to GSH patients who are identified for elevated depression and anxiety screening scores in order to help schools provide more effective, whole-person care to their students.

By assisting and augmenting school nurses across the country, Goodside Health is uniquely positioned to triage and assess students who may experience a mental health crisis or symptoms such as, but not limited to, anxiety, depression, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and PTSD. However, school districts have struggled to meet the demand for mental health services for the children in their charge. While the National Association of School Psychiatrists recommends a ratio of 500 students per counselor, most districts fail to meet that standard. DotCom Therapy’s web-based teletherapy application, Zesh, helps address this shortage by providing counseling services to Goodside Health patients directly in their school nurses’ office.

“The pandemic has heightened and spotlighted this rising mental health crisis as well as the lack of resources available in our education system,” said Rachel Mack Robinson, founder and president of DotCom Therapy. “Goodside Health’s technology is built by school technicians for school clinicians. Its technology matched with DotCom Therapy’s network of board-certified pediatric teletherapy providers offers a solution to the ongoing shortages. Together, we provide increased access for students to address their mental health concerns with pediatric mental health resources from qualified professionals around the country. The best part is, we can accomplish all of this at little to no cost to the school district.”

Students and parents often struggle to find resources and affordable coverage options for therapy services and every school’s demographics and needs vary. However, in their commitment to ensuring children receive the necessary services without imposing a financial burden, DotCom Therapy and Goodside Health will advocate on behalf of schools and families for available resources to cover service costs. This can include working with the child's health payor to cover services when applicable, obtaining school grants, or accessing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds established through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Overall, this partnership is designed to remove any hurdle or barrier to helping children access the services they need, with DotCom Therapy providing a comprehensive, streamlined and trustworthy referral source for Goodside Health’s students, parents and school districts.

“We are excited to continue to collaborate with DotCom Therapy and help close an important gap in whole-child health and wellness within the education system,” said Tracy Spinner, executive director of Goodside Health. “With more than half of districts reporting a rise in mental health referrals, educators and students need additional support and resources now. DotCom Therapy’s quality assurance program and ongoing clinical oversight helps address a critical need.”

About DotCom Therapy

DotCom is the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider for healthcare and educational organizations serving families across the nation. With a 5star patient rating and 97% retention among its network of professional therapists, DCT provides the flexibility families and organizations require to meet the mental health, behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy needs of children in their care. DCT is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin with team members and therapists located across the United States. For more information, follow DotCom Therapy on Twitter (@DotComTherapy) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dotcom-therapy), or visit www.DotComTherapy.com.

About Goodside Health

Goodside Health partners with districts to bring on-demand telehealth and mental health services to schools at no cost to the district. These partnerships deliver equitable worldclass care in the school nurse's office, and their whole-child approach to care helps students live a healthier, happier, more engaged, and academically successful life. For more information, follow Goodside Health on Twitter (@GoodsideHealth) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/goodsidehealth/), or visit www.goodsidehealth.com.