Hoag Selects HealthTrust as Exclusive Group Purchasing Organization for Supplies and Purchased Services Optimization

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a leading performance improvement organization for healthcare, announced today that Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Hoag) and its subsidiaries will convert to the HealthTrust GPO portfolio of contracts for products and services as well as utilize ancillary supply chain solutions effective December 1, 2021. The integrated health system anticipates immediate and significant value from conversion to HealthTrust supplier contracts. In addition, the companies will collaborate on dynamic improvement strategies addressing purchased services, facility and infrastructure operations and maintenance, capital equipment and construction/renovation projects.

“This important decision to affiliate with HealthTrust is supportive of our commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Andrew Guarni, CFO of Hoag. “The value generated by utilizing HealthTrust contracts and harvesting additional opportunities across purchased services spend will aid in strengthening our ability to service the needs of our patients, physicians and staff for years to come.”

“Last year, 2020, was about pivoting to care for our community through the pandemic,” commented Binh Pham, director of supply chain for Hoag. “While we continue to successfully navigate through this pandemic, we also need to position ourselves for the future. This new partnership with HealthTrust will support our efforts to continue to provide the highest patient care and deliver the best patient experience to the communities that we serve while optimizing our operations.”

“We are delighted to welcome Hoag to the HealthTrust membership,” stated HealthTrust president and CEO, Ed Jones. “We are appreciative of the trust they have put in us to deliver sustainable value and assist them in optimizing the management of non-labor areas of spend including facility infrastructure, construction and major equipment purchases. We look forward to a long and successful relationship and supporting Hoag’s mission as a nonprofit, faith-based hospital serving the residents of Orange County.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 55,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

About Hoag

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 460,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers. Hoag has invested $261 million in programs and services to support the underserved community within the past five years, including areas like mental health, homelessness, transportation for seniors, education, and support for single mothers. Hoag is a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of healthcare services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women’s health, and orthopedics through Hoag’s affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. In the 2021 - 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California. For an unprecedented 23 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county’s best hospitals in a local newspaper survey. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.