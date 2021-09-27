DecisionEdge and Encore Analytics, LLC Wins Enterprise Earned Value Management Software Replacement Contract From Pratt & Whitney

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionEdge, the premier cloud-based and On-Premise provider of Enterprise Earned Value Management (EVM) software, and Encore Analytics, LLC, the leading supplier of analytical tools for programs that utilize earned value management techniques to plan and control projects, have been awarded contracts to replace Pratt & Whitney (PW)’s current Earned Value Management Tool Suite. PW is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units.

The undisclosed deal will replace PW’s existing software with DecisionEdge’s WebEVM and Encore Analytics’ Empower. The Earned Value Transformation initiative was a highly competitive process that included a comprehensive proposal process where PW extensively analyzed each software tool’s capabilities, vetted tool references from current users, and required live demos with PW active data.

Under the contracts, DecisionEdge and Encore Analytics will provide PW with a compliant Earned Value Management solution that provides accurate data and value through a seamlessly integrated toolset for portfolio, program and project management.

“We are pleased to have been chosen as the EVM software replacement for PW. Our extensive experience in the Enterprise EVM space coupled with our strong software capabilities will lower risk and reduce overall costs,” said Mark Tillema, DecisionEdge CEO and co-founder, and the developer of WebEVM.

WebEVM has tight integration with Oracle P6, Microsoft Project, and Empower. WebEVM’s enterprise speed, superior web-based ease of use, and intuitive error checking allows companies to operate with fewer resources, allowing organizations to focus on data analysis instead of data loading and verification.

“Encore Analytics is pleased to be awarded this highly competitive contract for the analytics portion of PW’s solution. Recently Empower has once again proven itself as the market leader for analytics by systemically replacing the prior defacto standard analytical tool at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and now PW. Those were two of the largest implementations of our primary competitor,” said Gary Troop, President, Encore Analytics, LLC.

Empower is the first and only browser-based analytical tool that integrates earned value, schedule, work authorization, and other key performance data to enable proactive management of complex projects. Empower provides immediate productivity gains for control account managers, program managers, support staff, and oversight organizations. Empower is specifically designed to quickly locate problem areas, identify trends, display element-of-cost information, graphically display schedule Gantt information, provide immediate insight into data quality issues (DECM and DOE data-driven audit metrics), and streamline the creation of narrative analyses with integrated workflow.

About DecisionEdge

DecisionEdge is a privately held software development company located in Austin, TX. We develop robust Enterprise Earned Value Management software for planning, managing, completing projects and programs, and managing portfolios. Our solutions provide the critical and accurate information needed in real time to measure, forecast and improve performance while providing a 360-degree view of project status across the enterprise.

About Encore Analytics, LLC

Encore Analytics is the leading supplier of analytical tools for programs that utilize earned value management techniques to plan and control projects. Customers include government agencies and contractors who procure and/or execute large, complex projects. Encore’s Empower product is compatible with a host of earned value and schedule management tools.