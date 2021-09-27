Built on Medallia Experience Cloud Platform, Rybbon Launches New Solution for Automated Digital Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), a global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a new solution interface built by Medallia partner Rybbon, a leading provider of digital rewards. Using the Medallia Developer Portal, Rybbon has built an out-of-the-box integration to the Medallia Experience Cloud platform that allows customers to tap Rybbon to automate the management and distribution of incentives for experience programs. Automated rewards can help increase survey responses while helping to reduce time-consuming and costly manual processes.

"The Rybbon automated digital rewards platform can dramatically reduce administrative time and improve response rates,” said Jignesh Shah, Head of Global Integrated Incentives at Rybbon. “It’s not unusual for our clients to see a dramatic increase in survey response rates by incentivizing respondents with a diverse selection of digital rewards.”

“The Medallia Developer Platform provides the tools and resources to enable Medallia customers, partners, and developers to unlock the agility of the world-class Medallia Experience Cloud. We are thrilled to see partners like Rybbon developing solutions that help elevate employee and customer experiences,” said Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khanna. “Businesses are demanding the ability to extend and integrate solutions from core platforms. We’re opening the floodgates for customers and partners to innovate and build in-app experiences into their products.”

The Medallia Developer Portal was launched earlier this year as a place for partners and customers to collaborate and build integrations that extend the use and value of Medallia Experience Cloud in a low-code environment. These integrations provide customers with an ecosystem which allows them to use Medallia in new ways with minimal effort.

“Our clients are dedicated to driving loyalty and advocacy by improving the customer and employee experience,” said Steve Vierra, Executive Vice President at Medallia. “Through the Medallia Developer Portal, Rybbon was able to create a solution to give our customers powerful new tools to increase participation, improve engagement, and drive employee recognition.”

The Rybbon for Medallia integration provides an out-of-the box solution allowing Medallia users to easily add Rybbon incentives to Medallia surveys. The combined offering is available now. For more information, visit: https://www.medallia.com/xchange/rybbon-digital-rewards.

Medallia helps customers drive business growth and efficiency by designing, managing, and scaling world-class customer and employee experience programs. Medallia Partners are an extension of our team, playing an important part of our development and growth, helping us create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees. For more information visit: https://www.medallia.com/partners/.

Medallia is currently working with customers, partners, and developers to extend and integrate with the Medallia platform. For more information on the Medallia Developer Portal, visit: https://developer.medallia.com/.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Rybbon

Rybbon, a Blackhawk Network Business, puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as prepaid rewards that work in 160+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms to make rewarding easy and automatic.

For more information, visit Rybbon at www.rybbon.net.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.