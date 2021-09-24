Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis Subsidiaries

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the previously announced spin-out transaction, to be implemented through a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) between Mydecine and ALT House Cannabis Inc. (“Spinco”) has received the requisite shareholder approval at Mydecine’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held September 20, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Mydecine shareholders have voted 99.939% in favour of approving the Arrangement at the Meeting, and the Company received final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 24, 2021.

Completion of the Arrangement and the spin-out transaction remains subject to certain conditions, including final acceptance by the Aequitas Neo Exchange. If the approval of the Aequitas Neo Exchange is received and all other conditions precedent to the Arrangement are satisfied or waived, Mydecine expects to complete the Arrangement on or about October 1, 2021.

At the Meeting, six of the seven director nominees listed in Mydecine's management information circular dated August 23, 2021 (the “Circular”, available on the Company’s website at https://www.mydecine.com/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com) were elected as directors, with Andre Peschong no longer acting as a director of the Company. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee: Votes For: % Votes For Votes Withheld %Votes Withheld David Joshua Bartch 42,323,083 90.245% 4,575,099 9.755% Damon Michaels 44,569,486 95.035% 2,328,696 4.965% Gordon Neal 45,442,567 96.896% 1,455,615 3.104% Josephine Wu 45,432,115 96.874% 1,466,067 3.126% Robert Roscow 45,435,948 96.882% 1,462,234 3.118% Dr. Saeid Babaei 42,875,838 91.423% 4,022,344 8.577%

In addition, at the Meeting, Mydecine shareholders approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the auditor of Mydecine for the ensuing year, the adoption of the New Mydecine Equity Incentive Plan, and the adoption of the Spinco Stock Option Plan, all as defined and described in the Circular.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/

