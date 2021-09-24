Publix Pharmacy to Provide Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, eligible individuals may receive their Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose at Florida in-store Publix pharmacies in Brevard, Duval, Orange and Polk counties. Starting Saturday, Sept. 25, all Florida in-store Publix Pharmacy locations will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses will be provided on a walk-in basis over the weekend as vaccine becomes available at each store; however, appointments can also be made through the company's online reservation system for times starting Monday, Sept. 27.

Eligibility

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the following individuals should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID‑19 vaccine at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine:

individuals ages 65 and older

individuals ages 50 – 64 with underlying medical conditions and

residents of long-term care facilities.

The following individuals may receive a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine:

individuals ages 18 – 49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk, and



individuals ages 18 – 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

Immunocompromised individuals may receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as early as 28 days after their second dose.

Eligibility details can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus. At this time, no additional doses are recommended for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Availability

COVID-19 vaccinations are provided at in-store Publix Pharmacy locations. The Pfizer vaccine availability is

Currently: Brevard, Duval, Orange and Polk counties in Florida.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 25: all Florida in-store pharmacy locations as vaccine becomes available at each store.

The Moderna vaccine is available at all in-store pharmacy locations. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at some in-store pharmacy locations.

Parental consent

For the Pfizer vaccine, in-person parental or legal guardian consent is required at the time of vaccination for individuals ages 12 – 17.

Online appointments

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Costs and insurance

COVID-19 vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,284 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.