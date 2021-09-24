Walmart and Sam’s Club Now Administering Booster Shots

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Based on recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Pfizer booster shots are now available six months after completion of the original series for those age 65+; residents in long-term care facilities; age 50-64 at high risk of COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions; age 18-49 at high risk of COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting. Walmart and Sam’s Club are now administering Pfizer booster shots in more than 5,100 pharmacies around the country where supply allows.

In addition, Walmart has a role to play in supporting long-term care facilities and will provide support to administer boosters to those in facilities with in-store events and onsite events at skilled nursing facilities. Just as the company did before, Walmart and Sam’s Club will partner with community groups and local officials to administer vaccines and now boosters to eligible individuals in communities across the country, with a focus on rural and underserved areas. Last month, the CDC recommended third doses for immunocompromised individuals, which the company has been administering from the first day of launch. We continue to work closely with health care officials to follow recommendations and monitor for any changes in guidance.

“Thank you to our pharmacists, pharmacy techs, vision center associates and all our H&W associates who go the extra mile day after day to help our customers live healthier,” said Dr. John Wigneswaran, Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our commitment remains unwavering to meeting the health care needs of our communities in ways that are affordable and accessible to all, and we are proud to play an important role in administering vaccines, third doses and now booster shots.”

All immunizations are administered by certified pharmacists, technicians and health care professionals who are trusted members of their communities. Walmart also continues to have a variety of initiatives in place to make it easy for customers and associates to get vaccinated while following COVID-19 safety protocols, including:

Digital appointment scheduler: Knowing many customers have busy lives, Walmart and Sam’s Club offer a digital scheduler, which allows customers to reserve vaccine appointments directly via the Walmart website for COVID-19, first series doses, third doses and booster shots. Customers can also make an appointment by scanning a QR code directly in Walmart stores. Visit walmart.com/covid or samsclub.com/covid to schedule an appointment.

Walk-In Availability: Walmart and Sam's Club have walk-in availability to encourage people to get vaccinated and get their booster shot during their regularly scheduled shopping trips. This makes it quick and easy for customers and members to get convenient shots in stores and clubs nationwide, without needing an appointment.

Immunization Event for Walmart Wellness Day: On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart's quarterly Wellness Day will turn into a special immunization event in more than 4,700 pharmacies across the country. Customers can walk-in to receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu to any of the others we offer, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more.

Digital Vaccine Record: For those who receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Walmart and Sam's Club, a Digital Vaccine Record is available for easy access of their vaccination record that can be saved, downloaded or shared with third-party verification apps.

Additional Immunizations: In addition to COVID-19, Walmart administers other affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more. CDC guidance says these can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine with no waiting period.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are launching innovative health & wellness solutions to deliver the right level of care at the right time in the right setting, for everyone. We are focused on improving the cost and convenience of health care and providing everything busy families and caregivers need to simply live healthier. This includes our pharmacists, who can answer medication related questions, help with prescriptions and provide immunizations. Walmart also provides COVID-19 testing at select locations, and both Walmart and Sam’s Club offer over-the-counter medications and low-cost, healthy grocery foods.

Walmart customers with a W+ membership and Sam’s Club members can get free shipping on store purchases and reduced prices on select prescriptions. We continue to offer everyday low prices on household essentials like cleaning supplies, tissues, thermometers and more, to help keep everyone safe and healthy. To learn more about wellness resources available at your neighborhood Walmart, please visit walmart.com/wellnesshub or at Sam’s Club at samsclub.com.

