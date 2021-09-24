Nomi Health Announces Hours and Locations for COVID-19 Community Testing Sites in Alabama as Statewide COVID Cases Increase

ANNISTON, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, today announced hours and locations for three community testing sites in Decatur, Athens, and Anniston to accommodate the rise in demand for COVID-19 testing as case counts rise across Alabama.

Local residents will be able to access efficient and quality testing without driving to Birmingham. Individuals in need of a test are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one. If they do not have insurance, they will not be turned away. Appointments are not required but you may pre-register by visiting https://nomihealth.com/alabama/ and select your location - Decatur, Athens, or Anniston.

Testing Sites:

Veterans Museum

100 Pryor St W, Athens, AL 35611

Hours of operation: 10am-6pm

Days: Monday-Saturday

Decatur - Fire Training Facility

4119 Old Highway 31, Decatur, AL 35603

Hours of operation: 9am-5pm

Days: Monday-Friday

Anniston - Leighton & 10th

230 E 10th St STE 206, Anniston, AL 36207

Hours of operation: 10am-6pm

Days: Sunday-Saturday

The sites offer PCR tests within a 24–48-hour turnaround time. The samples are processed in a CLIA-certified laboratory using FDA EUA-authorized test kits. Results will be available via email and text to the destination that was placed within the registration form.

For more information, please visit: https://nomihealth.com/alabama/.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company focused on making healthcare actually work for those who buy it for their states, organizations, and constituents. We’re a team of over 2,000--each actively working to connect buyers and healthcare providers directly to lower costs, deliver care solutions to all and rewire the health system to run in real time. From the front lines of COVID testing and vaccination serving over 10 million Americans and more than 40,000 patients each day, to building new ecosystems of buyers such as States and Counties without middlemen, Nomi delivers a solution for our nation’s leaders seeking to widen access to care while lowering cost of care. Visit us @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.