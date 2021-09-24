Saskatchewan Celebrates Science During Global Biotech Week - September 27 to October 3, 2021

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the Covid pandemic highlighting the value of vaccines – a product of biotechnology – now is a great time to celebrate science in Saskatchewan.

Global Biotech Week showcases the province’s scientific achievements and encourages involvement in biosciences and growth in our bioeconomy. Ag-West Bio coordinates Biotech Week activities in Saskatchewan each year, with the support of a local committee.

A series of events for industry and the public will be either hybrid (online and in-person) or online only, to allow more accessibility and ensure the comfort and safety of attendees.

Ag-West Bio President and CEO Karen Churchill says it’s important to celebrate science. “Science and knowledge advance society. Biotechnology brought us the vaccines that will help to control the pandemic. Agriculture is more sustainable, thanks to biotechnology. Global Biotech Week gives us an opportunity to thank the scientists who spend their lives working to make our lives better!”

The Province of Saskatchewan, City of Saskatoon and City of Regina have each proclaimed September 27 to October 3, 2021 as Biotech Week.

Saskatchewan’s activities include:

Biotech, Science & Art: Nuit Blanche, September 25 – an exciting collaboration of science and art featuring Regina artist Karlie King, whose work is inspired by the saskatoon berry. (River Landing in Saskatoon).

– an exciting collaboration of science and art featuring Regina artist Karlie King, whose work is inspired by the saskatoon berry. (River Landing in Saskatoon). Classroom DNA – Starting September 27, Agriculture in the Classroom is offering teachers an engaging, hands-on learning kit that helps students explore bioscience in a fun way.

– Starting September 27, Agriculture in the Classroom is offering teachers an engaging, hands-on learning kit that helps students explore bioscience in a fun way. A Mentoring Lunch & Learn, September 27 – Business guru Mike Fata, founder of Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, will join us virtually to share his expert advice with entrepreneurs (online only).

– Business guru Mike Fata, founder of Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, will join us virtually to share his expert advice with entrepreneurs (online only). Café Scientifique, September 28 – Join Kate Congreves (USask) virtually for Balancing acts for a sustainable food future during the Biotech Week Edition of Café Sci. (online only)

– Join Kate Congreves (USask) virtually for during the Biotech Week Edition of Café Sci. (online only) Bioscience in Saskatchewan: Video Challenge launch, September 28 – Students in grade 6 to 12 are invited to get creative and explain a science concept using a TikTok-style video.

– Students in grade 6 to 12 are invited to get creative and explain a science concept using a TikTok-style video. Startupville Podcast – This special Biotech Week Edition features Rob Henderson (BioTalent Canada), Jay Robinson (Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership) and Conrad Nixon (Back to YouRoots).

– This special Biotech Week Edition features Rob Henderson (BioTalent Canada), Jay Robinson (Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership) and Conrad Nixon (Back to YouRoots). Growing your Business with Genomics, September 29 – learn how genomics can help increase business competitiveness, productivity, and sustainability for crop and livestock applications. (Boffins and online)

– learn how genomics can help increase business competitiveness, productivity, and sustainability for crop and livestock applications. (Boffins and online) Trivia Night, October 1 – What does DNA stand for? What does it do? What is a GMO? Go ahead and flaunt your knowledge of nucleotides at this fun, free event. (Louis' Pub or online).

– What does DNA stand for? What does it do? What is a GMO? Go ahead and flaunt your knowledge of nucleotides at this fun, free event. (Louis' Pub or online). Canadian Light Source (CLS) Science Videos – videos about synchrotron research and cool science – available on the Global Biotech Week website.

– videos about synchrotron research and cool science – available on the Global Biotech Week website. The Return of Felix the Helix – our GBW-Sask mascot. Watch for him on social media!

For event details, please visit www.globalbiotechweeksask.ca

About Global Biotech Week:

Originating in Canada in 2003, Biotech Week is now recognized around the world as Global Biotech Week. Events scheduled throughout the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada highlight the innovation and creativity of life science researchers. BIOTECanada spearheads Global Biotech Week in collaboration with partners from across Canada. To learn more about Global Biotech Week around the world, visit globalbiotechweek.ca.

About Ag-West Bio:

Ag-West Bio is Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association. The company works as a catalyst for developing partnerships and industry growth in the bioeconomy through investments, aiding strategic alliances, and providing business planning support, regulatory advice, and communications. Funding for Ag-West Bio is provided by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) program.